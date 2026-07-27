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Home > India News > How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise

How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise

From homemade Thekua in a Bengaluru housing society to a ₹75 crore brand, discover how Bihar’s Veena Devi and son Sameer built MomsMade and won R Madhavan’s praise.

How A Rs 75 Crore Thekua Brand Caught R Madhavan’s Eye (Image: X)
How A Rs 75 Crore Thekua Brand Caught R Madhavan’s Eye (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 13:39 IST

Four stoves, a family recipe, and a mother’s instinct for making something people loved that is where the Thekua story of Bihar’s Veena Devi and her son Sameer began. What started in a Bengaluru housing society has now grown into MomsMade, a Rs 75-crore food brand, and the journey has even caught the attention of actor R Madhavan. According to The Economic Times, Madhavan shared the mother-son duo’s story on his Instagram Stories after tech investor Aditya Singh posted about their journey.

Thekua journey began when a Bihar teacher started cooking at home

As per reports, Veena Devi had spent 15 years working as a teacher in Bihar before moving to Bengaluru with Sameer. She did not want to remain idle after her professional life, so she began preparing traditional snacks for people in her housing society. Her Thekua soon became popular, giving Sameer the idea that his mother’s familiar Bihar recipe could reach far beyond their neighbourhood.

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Thekua is a deep-fried traditional sweet from Bihar, known for its crisp texture, ghee-rich aroma and caramel-like sweetness. It is especially associated with festivals such as Chhath Puja. Sameer saw a chance to take the snack to a wider audience while making it healthier.

Thekua gets a cleaner makeover without losing its Bihar roots

Sameer’s idea was summed up in one question: “What if he could bring authentic North Indian snacks to the rest of the country but make them ‘completely clean’.”

That thought led to MomsMade, a brand built around traditional snacks and simple, natural ingredients. Its Thekua contains no sugar, maida or palm oil. Instead, Veena’s recipe uses pure gur or jaggery, desi ghee and whole wheat, keeping the traditional flavour intact.

Thekua turns a mother’s homemade recipe into a Rs 75-crore brand

The Thekua that once came out of Veena’s home kitchen is now at the heart of a Rs 75-crore business. Sameer turned his mother’s popular snack into a larger food venture while keeping its Bihar identity and homemade character central to the brand.

The Thekua journey has now reached a much bigger audience after R Madhavan highlighted the mother-son duo’s story. The actor, known for films including Dhurandhar, shared the inspiring business journey with his Instagram followers, putting fresh attention on how a traditional Bihar snack travelled from a home kitchen to a successful national food brand.

Also Read: Why Is Sreelekha Mitra Facing A Police Case Over PM Modi Poster At Kolkata NEET Protest? Here’s What Happened 

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How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise
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How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise

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How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise

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How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise
How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise
How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise
How A Bihar Mother-Son Duo Turned Thekua Into A Rs 75 Crore Brand, Won R Madhavan’s Praise

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