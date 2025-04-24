How A Horse Ride Cancellation Saved Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

A group of 23 tourists from Kerala had a narrow escape from a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, after they decided to skip a planned horse ride due to high costs.

Instead of heading toward the usual tourist path, they diverted to a nearby location for sight-seeing—an unexpected decision that likely saved their lives.

A Costly Ride Turned Life-Saving

The group, which included a child, had originally considered horse riding, a popular activity in Pahalgam. However, the high prices made them change their plans and take a taxi elsewhere.

“The rates quoted for the horse ride were too expensive for us. So we took a taxi to another location. From there, we were on the way to Baisaran when we heard some loud sounds, shops were being closed and people were running away,” one of the tourists said.

Initially unaware of what was unfolding, they turned to their guide for direction.

“We initially did not realise what was happening and asked our guide to take us to another sight-seeing location. But he asked whether we wanted to be alive or go for sightseeing,” the woman recalled.

Shock and Realization at the Hotel

The group was quickly brought back to their taxi pick-up point and then escorted to their hotel rooms.

“When we reached the hotel, we saw on the news what had happened and how we narrowly escaped the same fate,” she added.

Another member of the group reflected on how close the brush with danger had been.

“If we had not avoided the horse-ride, we too would have been among those killed,” he said.

Security Concerns Raised by Survivors

While the group was thankful to be safe, they were also vocal about what they saw as major lapses in security at tourist hotspots.

“There were security personnel on the roads to these places, but no security people at the locations. Probably that is why they attacked that place,” one of them said.

The attack, which occurred near Pahalgam on a Tuesday afternoon, left 26 people dead, making it the most lethal incident in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike. Most of the victims were tourists.

