Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • How A Horse Ride Cancellation Saved Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

How A Horse Ride Cancellation Saved Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

A group of 23 tourists from Kerala had a narrow escape from a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, after they decided to skip a planned horse ride due to high costs.

How A Horse Ride Cancellation Saved Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack

How A Horse Ride Cancellation Saved Tourists From Pahalgam Attack


A group of 23 tourists from Kerala had a narrow escape from a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, after they decided to skip a planned horse ride due to high costs.

Instead of heading toward the usual tourist path, they diverted to a nearby location for sight-seeing—an unexpected decision that likely saved their lives.

A Costly Ride Turned Life-Saving

The group, which included a child, had originally considered horse riding, a popular activity in Pahalgam. However, the high prices made them change their plans and take a taxi elsewhere.

“The rates quoted for the horse ride were too expensive for us. So we took a taxi to another location. From there, we were on the way to Baisaran when we heard some loud sounds, shops were being closed and people were running away,” one of the tourists said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initially unaware of what was unfolding, they turned to their guide for direction.

“We initially did not realise what was happening and asked our guide to take us to another sight-seeing location. But he asked whether we wanted to be alive or go for sightseeing,” the woman recalled.

Shock and Realization at the Hotel

The group was quickly brought back to their taxi pick-up point and then escorted to their hotel rooms.

“When we reached the hotel, we saw on the news what had happened and how we narrowly escaped the same fate,” she added.

Another member of the group reflected on how close the brush with danger had been.

“If we had not avoided the horse-ride, we too would have been among those killed,” he said.

Security Concerns Raised by Survivors

While the group was thankful to be safe, they were also vocal about what they saw as major lapses in security at tourist hotspots.

“There were security personnel on the roads to these places, but no security people at the locations. Probably that is why they attacked that place,” one of them said.

The attack, which occurred near Pahalgam on a Tuesday afternoon, left 26 people dead, making it the most lethal incident in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike. Most of the victims were tourists.

ALSO READ: ‘I Have A 3-Year-Old Child’: Bharat Bhushan’s Emotional Plea Before Terrorist Shot Him

 

Filed under

Baisaran Pahalgam Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

How A Horse Ride Cancellation Saved Tourists From Pahalgam Terror Attack
In the aftermath of the b

‘Terrorism Will Not Go Unpunished’, Here Are The Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech In...
newsx

‘I Have A 3-Year-Old Child’: Bharat Bhushan’s Emotional Plea Before Terrorist Shot Him
newsx

Youth Congress Leds Candle March, Torches Pakistani Flags In Protest In New Delhi
After the horrific terror

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert; Security Tightened Along Coastlines
The Congress party on Thu

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Demands ‘Comprehensive Analysis’ Into Major Security Failures
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Terrorism Will Not Go Unpunished’, Here Are The Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech In Bihar

‘Terrorism Will Not Go Unpunished’, Here Are The Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech In...

‘I Have A 3-Year-Old Child’: Bharat Bhushan’s Emotional Plea Before Terrorist Shot Him

‘I Have A 3-Year-Old Child’: Bharat Bhushan’s Emotional Plea Before Terrorist Shot Him

Youth Congress Leds Candle March, Torches Pakistani Flags In Protest In New Delhi

Youth Congress Leds Candle March, Torches Pakistani Flags In Protest In New Delhi

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert; Security Tightened Along Coastlines

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mumbai Placed On High Alert; Security Tightened Along Coastlines

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Demands ‘Comprehensive Analysis’ Into Major Security Failures

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Demands ‘Comprehensive Analysis’ Into Major Security Failures

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After