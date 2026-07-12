How a Pakistani Woman And Her Son Hide Their Nationality To Secure Ration, Voter Cards In Karnataka

The Karnataka Police have arrested a Pakistani woman and her son for allegedly concealing their true nationality to fraudulently obtain official Indian government documents, including ration cards and voter IDs. The accused have been identified as Farah Naz and her son, Mohammed Fardeen. Following their arrest, a criminal case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act, and the Representation of the People Act.

Who Are the Accused Pakistani Nationals?

According to the police, the investigation began after intelligence was received regarding the illegal procurement of Indian identity documents by foreign nationals residing in Chikkaballapur district. A preliminary inquiry revealed a complex family dynamic spanning across borders: Mohammed Ayub Khan, a native resident of Bagepalli, Karnataka, was working as a bus driver in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met and married Farah Naz, a Pakistani national. The couple has four children. Police confirmed that while Ayub Khan and three of the children are legitimate Indian nationals, their eldest son, Mohammed Fardeen, was born in Pakistan and holds Pakistani citizenship alongside his mother. The entire family had recently relocated and was residing together in Bagepalli.

How the Mother-Son Duo Got Arrested

The deceptive setup unraveled when local intelligence units flagged the family’s presence and immigration status. Chikkaballapura Superintendent of Police (SP) Kushal Chouksey stated that law enforcement received credible information indicating that Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen were residing in the area on expired temporary visas and had successfully bypassed protocols to obtain local welfare cards.

Following the intelligence tip-off, the Chikkaballapur Police requested a formal background check and clarification regarding the family’s residency documents. The local Revenue Department thoroughly verified the household records and discovered that Farah Naz and her son had deliberately hidden their Pakistani nationality during official government verification checks. Upon establishing the fraud, the competent local authorities immediately cancelled both the illegally obtained ration card and the voter identity cards.

The Bagepalli Tahsildar filed an official police complaint detailing how the duo had misrepresented their nationality to secure benefits legally reserved for Indian citizens.”Credible information was received that Farah Naz and her son Mohammed Fardeen, both Pakistani nationals, had obtained a ration card and voter ID,” SP Kushal Chouksey confirmed in a statement to the media. Based on the Tahsildar’s formal complaint, the police booked the mother and son under multiple strict legal sections. SP Chouksey confirmed that both accused have been taken into custody, and a deeper investigation is underway to determine if any local middlemen or officials assisted them in falsifying their documents.

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