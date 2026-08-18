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Home > India News > How A Rs 200 ‘Verification’ Transfer Led Gujarat Cops To A Rs 1,071 Crore Cybercrime Trail

How A Rs 200 ‘Verification’ Transfer Led Gujarat Cops To A Rs 1,071 Crore Cybercrime Trail

Gujarat Police’s CCoE tracks an Assam man in a digital arrest scam, saves victims from Rs 50 lakh losses and uncovers a Rs 1,071 crore cybercrime network.

Gujarat CCoE Busts Digital Arrest Racket, Saves Rs 50 Lakh in Fraud (Image: AI-generated)
Gujarat CCoE Busts Digital Arrest Racket, Saves Rs 50 Lakh in Fraud (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 09:37 IST

The Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE) of Gujarat Police carried out a live digital arrest sting that led to the detention of a 25-year-old man from Assam, suspected of facilitating the routing of cybercrime money through several bank accounts. The case surfaced after a retired Ahmedabad government employee, who had reportedly been under digital arrest for about a week, contacted the CCoE on August 9 after being advised by an IAS officer. Investigators discovered that fraudsters had sent him fake Supreme Court notices while posing as Nashik Police officers and falsely accusing him of involvement in child pornography.

Reportedly, SP Vivek Bheda stated that the elderly victim was kept on continuous calls lasting three to four hours daily and was on the verge of losing Rs 20 lakh. “The senior citizen almost fell into their trap. The miscreants were calling him and keeping him on call for 3-4 hours every day and the complainant had already transferred all the money in his wife’s bank account into his own in order to transfer Rs 20 lakh to the impersonators,” he said, adding, “Fortunately, he approached us on time.”

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Police use ongoing “digital arrest” ruse to trace suspect in Assam

Rather than stopping the investigation, the CCoE instructed the victim to continue acting as if he were still under digital arrest. “We made the complainant pretend that he was still under digital arrest and kept playing along with the impersonators. We made him transfer Rs 200 for verification. For this, they gave him a bank account number,” Bheda explained, as per The Indian Express. 

Cyber teams traced the account to Barpeta in Assam, identifying the holder as Rafikul Alam, 25, from Sanchuka village. He was taken into custody on August 16 and brought to Gujarat under transit remand. Authorities have filed three FIRs against him at the State Cybercrime Police Station of CID Crime, while at least five additional complaints have emerged from other states.

Investigation links victims across multiple states

According to reports, scrutiny of the account revealed that around Rs 50 lakh had been deposited by other victims. Police teams were dispatched to eight different locations to prevent further losses. The victims were located in Jamnagar (three), Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Raipur, and Odisha’s Sundargarh and Bhubaneswar (three cases combined).

One victim in Surat had already paid Rs 10 lakh and even sold his shop to arrange an additional Rs 20 lakh after being threatened in a fabricated terror-financing case. In Jamnagar, another victim had transferred Rs 9.5 lakh in a fake investment scam and was preparing to send another ₹10 lakh before police intervention.

Massive cyber network uncovered involving over Rs 1,000 crore

Further analysis by the CCoE revealed transactions exceeding Rs 1,000 crore linked to the account. As per reports, SP Bheda said, “We found 1,754 other accounts used for layering these proceeds of crime with transactions hitting Rs 1,071.55 crore in 1,090 cybercrime cases. They were transferring the money from the main account to these layered accounts in split seconds in tranches of Rs 3,000 each.”

Investigators also discovered 23 cryptocurrency wallets handling about ₹16 crore. According to Bheda, the funds may have been routed to China, with one suspicious contact saved as “China Ma’am 4.” Officials suspect the operation may be coordinated from Cambodia, and the probe is ongoing, with authorities believing this could be only a small part of a much larger international cyber fraud network.

Also Read: Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase    

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How A Rs 200 ‘Verification’ Transfer Led Gujarat Cops To A Rs 1,071 Crore Cybercrime Trail

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How A Rs 200 ‘Verification’ Transfer Led Gujarat Cops To A Rs 1,071 Crore Cybercrime Trail
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