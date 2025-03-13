Home
How Actor Ranya Rao Bypassed Airport Security In Alleged Smuggling Operation

Actor Ranya Rao’s arrest at Bengaluru airport has exposed a high-profile gold smuggling syndicate, with officials revealing her alleged ties to hawala networks and a State Protocol Officer’s assistance in evading security. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has opposed her bail, citing national security concerns.

How Actor Ranya Rao Bypassed Airport Security In Alleged Smuggling Operation

Actor Ranya Rao was arrested for gold smuggling at Bengaluru airport; DRI probes hawala links, protocol officer’s role & opposes bail.


Actor Ranya Rao was part of a large-scale gold smuggling syndicate and received assistance from a State Protocol Officer to bypass airport security, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) told a court on Wednesday. The agency, which is investigating the case, revealed that the official in question was actively involved in the operation.

DRI Opposes Bail, Cites National Security Concerns

Ranya Rao, 33, was apprehended at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 while attempting to smuggle 14 kg of gold. According to the DRI, the State Protocol Officer personally escorted her through the airport, enabling her to evade scrutiny until she was intercepted just before exiting the premises.

The DRI strongly opposed Rao’s bail plea, emphasizing that she had exploited the State Protocol Office to clear immigration and the Green Channel without declaring the gold in her possession.

“We intercepted her once she had passed the Green Channel. She had no intention of declaring what she was carrying,” stated the DRI counsel in court.

The agency further disclosed that it had summoned the State Protocol Officer and recorded his statement as part of the investigation.

Suspected Hawala Links of Ranya Rao and Larger Syndicate Under Probe

During the hearing, the DRI argued that a substantial amount of money was funneled through hawala channels to finance the smuggling operation.

“The investigation indicates the presence of a well-organized syndicate,” the agency said, adding that Rao has been uncooperative with investigators.

“We oppose her bail as it is a matter of national security. We must investigate the hawala transactions involved,” the DRI’s counsel asserted.

Ranya Rao Made Frequent Foreign Travel

Officials highlighted Rao’s extensive international travel history as a key factor that brought her under the agency’s scrutiny. In the past six months alone, she had traveled to Dubai 27 times and had also made trips to the United States. Additionally, she holds a Resident Identity Card issued by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ramachandra Rao, is currently in judicial custody until March 24. The court is set to decide on her bail petition tomorrow.

Seizure of Assets Following Arrest

Following her arrest, a raid on her residence on Bengaluru’s Lavelle Road led to the discovery of gold jewelry worth Rs. 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs. 2.67 crore, the DRI informed the court.

