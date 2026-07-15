What Is Congenital Lung Malformation? Inside AIIMS’ Rare Lung-Saving Surgery On A Baby

The doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, have successfully conducted an unusual surgery in which they saved the life of a four-month-old child who had been born with a congenital lung deformity in both his lungs. The doctors did not have to conduct surgery in which the whole lobe of the lung was removed but were able to conduct surgery in which only the diseased portion of the right lung was removed. The child has quickly recovered from the surgery and was discharged within two days without any complication.

Reportedly, this baby was born with Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation (CPAM), a condition in which there exists abnormal development of a part of the lung tissue in the fetus. The affected tissue does not function like normal lung tissue. This tissue forms a cyst-like mass that is incapable of functioning like the rest of the lung tissue. Normally, this occurs in one lung; however, in this particular case, the abnormality was present in both the lungs.

Why AIIMS doctors chose a lung-sparing surgery instead of removing an entire lobe

As both lungs had been affected, surgery to remove the whole lung lobe was not a possibility because it would have meant that there wasn’t enough lung tissue available to allow proper development. What the doctors from AIIMS did instead was opt for a more meticulous process by surgically removing only the diseased areas of the right lung.

Each lung is divided into smaller functional units called segments, each with its own blood supply and airway, similar to the natural sections of an orange. While removing an entire lobe is technically easier, removing only one or two segments known as a segmentectomy is far more difficult because surgeons must carefully separate tiny blood vessels and airways deep inside the lung without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue.

How AIIMS removed the lung’s most difficult segments in a four-month-old infant

The right lung has three lobes upper, middle and lower. The upper lobe has three segments, the middle lobe has two, and the lower lobe has five. As per reports, in this surgery, the AIIMS team removed segments 9 and 10 from the lower lobe of the right lung, considered the most technically difficult segments because their blood vessels and airways lie deep inside the lung tissue.

“Removing segments 9 and 10 is the most difficult segmentectomy in the entire lung because the blood vessels and airway lie deep within the lung tissue, far from the surface. Performing this safely through keyhole surgery in a four-month-old infant is a major technical achievement. Such outcomes are possible only because of teamwork and the dedicated healthcare workers at AIIMS, who have the infrastructure and facilities needed to perform these complex, lung-sparing paediatric surgeries,” the team said, as per reports.

What comes next after the AIIMS surgery

The procedure was led by Professor Vishesh Jain from the Department of Paediatric Surgery. A major reason behind the surgery’s success was selective lung ventilation, a specialised anaesthesia technique in which one lung continues breathing while the other remains still for surgery. Despite the baby’s tiny airway, the procedure was safely managed by Dr Abhishek from the Department of Anaesthesia.

As the condition affects both the lungs, treatment has only been done for the right side so far. Surgery for the left lung will be done in a couple of months from now when the baby has recovered more and grown up. Till that time, the team at AIIMS will keep a check on the health of the baby and hope to get favorable results regarding their lung functioning.

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