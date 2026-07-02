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Home > India News > How Bihar Police Officer’s Timely Help Saved Stranded Student’s Exam Day|Watch

How Bihar Police Officer’s Timely Help Saved Stranded Student’s Exam Day|Watch

A heartwarming viral video shows a Bihar police officer stopping trucks on a busy highway to help a student reach his exam centre on time.

Policeman helps student reach exam centre (Source:Instagram)
Policeman helps student reach exam centre (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 10:57 IST

In a heartwarming gesture, a police officer went out of his way to help a student reach his exam centre on time, winning hearts across social media. Incidents like these serve as a beautiful reminder that selfless humanity still thrives and that there are people who genuinely care for others without expecting anything in return. The most striking feature of the incident was how the police officer affectionately introduced the student as his “younger brother” while requesting truck drivers for a lift, ensuring the boy’s journey remained stress-free.

How the Police Officer Secured a Lift for the Young Boy

A viral video circulating on social media captures a police officer from Bihar stopping trucks on a busy national highway to seek assistance for the student. Initially, it isn’t entirely clear what the officer is trying to do. However, the purpose becomes beautifully evident when he urgently pleads with a truck driver, saying, “Bahut zaruri hai, inka exam hai. Ye bus se nahi jaa sakte, inko pahunchana bahut zaruri hai”.

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Even when the first driver replied that he was heading in a different direction, the duty-bound officer refused to give up. He persisted, stopping multiple vehicles until he finally found a truck driver heading toward the exam destination who agreed to help.

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A post shared by India Uncensored (@india_uncensored09)

Assisting the Student and Wishing Him Success

The video further shows the officer personally helping the young boy climb into the truck cabin, followed by a warm gesture wishing him the best of luck for his exam. Such actions demonstrate how empathy and a sense of duty can go hand-in-hand. This wasn’t just a police officer performing a routine job it was a public servant going above and beyond the call of duty for a citizen’s welfare.

Social Media Applauds the Officer’s Kindness

The video has been widely shared across various platforms, with thousands of netizens hailing the officer’s compassionate act. One user commented, “Salute to this policeman!” while others took the opportunity to share their own moving stories of times when police personnel stepped in to help them during critical situations, like arranging transport during emergencies.

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How Bihar Police Officer’s Timely Help Saved Stranded Student’s Exam Day|Watch
Tags: Bihar police officer helps studentBihar police stops truck for student examhome-hero-pos-8Policeman helps student reach exam centrePurnia traffic police viral video

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How Bihar Police Officer’s Timely Help Saved Stranded Student’s Exam Day|Watch
How Bihar Police Officer’s Timely Help Saved Stranded Student’s Exam Day|Watch
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