Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How BJP Made A Strong Comeback In Maharashtra After Lok Sabha Polls

BJP’s comeback in Maharashtra after its Lok Sabha setback highlights its strategic shift, welfare schemes, and effective outreach to key voter blocs.

How BJP Made A Strong Comeback In Maharashtra After Lok Sabha Polls

In the wake of a significant setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP’s seat count plunged from 28 to just 13, the party has orchestrated an extraordinary comeback in Maharashtra’s recent assembly elections. For the first time since 2014, the BJP found itself reliant on its allies for a majority in the Lok Sabha. Yet, just months later, it has proven its resilience and strategic prowess, securing a dominant position in the state.

A major factor in the BJP’s success was its focus on welfare schemes, most notably the ‘Ladki Behen’ initiative. This program promised ₹1,500 cash transfers to women, with an increase to ₹2,100 if the BJP retained power. This move resonated deeply with women voters and helped strengthen the party’s base.

MUST READ: Andhra Pradesh: Seven People Dead, Four Injured In RTC Bus-Auto Collision In Anantapur

Equally important was the BJP’s outreach to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), a crucial voter bloc in Maharashtra. The party countered opposition narratives, reassuring the community that their rights to reservation would be protected. Farmers, particularly in areas like Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, were also won over with promises of loan waivers and relief measures, including for onion, cotton, and soybean growers.

A key move by the BJP during the campaign was keeping the Chief Ministership issue open. This kept the popularity of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alive, particularly in Vidarbha, where his leadership remained a strong asset.

On the organizational front, the BJP worked hard to pacify rebel leaders, ensuring internal unity. In contrast, the MVA (Mahavikas Aghadi) alliance struggled with factionalism, which led to its inability to consolidate support effectively.

As the election results unfolded, the BJP-led alliance, Mahayuthi, emerged victorious with a commanding 236 seats, leaving the opposition MVA far behind with only 48 seats.

ALSO READ: Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain’, PM Modi’s Dig After NDA’s Big Win In Maharashtra

Filed under

BJP Maharashtra comeback BJP OBC outreach BJP win IN Maharashtra Ladki Behen scheme
Advertisement

Also Read

Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Unveils Own Statue At Raj Bhavan, Other Parties React

Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Unveils Own Statue At Raj Bhavan, Other Parties React

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train...

Elon Musk Praises Indian Electoral System, Takes Dig At US: ‘India Counted 640 Million Votes In 1 Day’

Elon Musk Praises Indian Electoral System, Takes Dig At US: ‘India Counted 640 Million Votes...

Andhra Pradesh: Seven People Dead, Four Injured In RTC Bus-Auto Collision In Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh: Seven People Dead, Four Injured In RTC Bus-Auto Collision In Anantapur

Maharashtra Election Result: Congress Chief Nana Patole Wins Sakoli Assembly Seat By 208 Votes

Maharashtra Election Result: Congress Chief Nana Patole Wins Sakoli Assembly Seat By 208 Votes

Entertainment

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox