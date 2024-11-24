How BJP Made A Strong Comeback In Maharashtra After Lok Sabha Polls

BJP’s comeback in Maharashtra after its Lok Sabha setback highlights its strategic shift, welfare schemes, and effective outreach to key voter blocs.

In the wake of a significant setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP’s seat count plunged from 28 to just 13, the party has orchestrated an extraordinary comeback in Maharashtra’s recent assembly elections. For the first time since 2014, the BJP found itself reliant on its allies for a majority in the Lok Sabha. Yet, just months later, it has proven its resilience and strategic prowess, securing a dominant position in the state.

A major factor in the BJP’s success was its focus on welfare schemes, most notably the ‘Ladki Behen’ initiative. This program promised ₹1,500 cash transfers to women, with an increase to ₹2,100 if the BJP retained power. This move resonated deeply with women voters and helped strengthen the party’s base.

MUST READ: Andhra Pradesh: Seven People Dead, Four Injured In RTC Bus-Auto Collision In Anantapur

Equally important was the BJP’s outreach to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), a crucial voter bloc in Maharashtra. The party countered opposition narratives, reassuring the community that their rights to reservation would be protected. Farmers, particularly in areas like Vidarbha and north Maharashtra, were also won over with promises of loan waivers and relief measures, including for onion, cotton, and soybean growers.

A key move by the BJP during the campaign was keeping the Chief Ministership issue open. This kept the popularity of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alive, particularly in Vidarbha, where his leadership remained a strong asset.

On the organizational front, the BJP worked hard to pacify rebel leaders, ensuring internal unity. In contrast, the MVA (Mahavikas Aghadi) alliance struggled with factionalism, which led to its inability to consolidate support effectively.

As the election results unfolded, the BJP-led alliance, Mahayuthi, emerged victorious with a commanding 236 seats, leaving the opposition MVA far behind with only 48 seats.

ALSO READ: Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain’, PM Modi’s Dig After NDA’s Big Win In Maharashtra