Tuesday, November 19, 2024
‘How Can You Take Risk’: Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt Over Rise In Pollution

The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Delhi government for delaying the implementation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), despite a significant rise in pollution levels in the capital.

‘How Can You Take Risk’: Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt Over Rise In Pollution

The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Delhi government for delaying the implementation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), despite a significant rise in pollution levels in the capital. The court has directed the government to provide an explanation regarding the steps it has taken to address the growing pollution crisis.

Delayed Action Amid Hazardous Pollution Levels

On Monday, a bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned the delay in enforcing Stage 4 measures, even as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached critical levels. The counsel representing the Delhi government informed the court that Stage 4 had been enforced from Monday, including the ban on heavy vehicles entering the city.

However, the apex court stressed that it would not allow any reduction in preventive measures, even if the AQI dropped below 450, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Court’s Stern Warning: No Room for Delay

The court expressed concern over the delayed enforcement, stating, “The moment the AQI reaches between 300 and 400, Stage 4 has to be invoked. How can you take a risk in these matters by delaying applicability of Stage 4 of GRAP?” The bench further underscored that the government’s actions in tackling pollution must be prompt and decisive.

Delhi Faces Toxic Smog as Air Quality Reaches Hazardous Levels

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate, with several areas recording AQI readings in the “hazardous” category. As per the latest data from Swiss air technology company IQAir, AQI levels across multiple monitoring stations ranged between 1300 and 1600, indicating a toxic smog engulfing the city. Key stations such as Mundka, Dwarka-Sector 8, and Rohini recorded alarming AQI levels of 1591, 1497, and 1427, respectively.

GRAP-4 Measures Now in Effect

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on X (formerly Twitter) that starting Monday, schools would shift to online classes, with the exception of students in Classes 10 and 12. Additionally, the GRAP Stage 4 action plan includes several strict measures, such as a ban on BS-IV and below diesel-powered medium and heavy vehicles entering Delhi (except for those carrying essential goods or emergency services), and a halt to all construction and demolition activities, except for critical infrastructure projects.

Graded Response Action Plan and Future Outlook

The GRAP-4 action plan includes a total of eight preventive measures aimed at reducing air pollution. Delhi’s Chief Minister and the government continue to monitor the situation closely as the city remains trapped in severe pollution, with the AQI surpassing 1,500 in several parts of the city.

Despite the implementation of these measures, the court has made it clear that more aggressive and timely actions are necessary to mitigate the air pollution crisis in Delhi.

