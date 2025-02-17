How Congress New Team Is Focused On Rahul Gandhi’s Narrative To Provide Leadership To Underprivileged

Congress reshuffles leadership, aligning with Rahul Gandhi’s push for caste representation. OBC, SC, and minority leaders gain key roles ahead of Bihar polls.

Even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge carried out a major reshuffling in the grand old party with back to back setbacks in three assembly polls, the party has towed the line of party leader Rahul Gandhi as he has been echoing the sentiment of providing their share as per the population.

Rahul Gandhi has been echoing the voice for providing equal opportunity to the youths as per their population share across the country.

He has also been voicing for the caste-based census across the country.

With the new list, where the party appointed two new general secretaries and nine incharges, the party has tried to present a balance of caste and religion in thr party, which Rahul Gandhi has been advocating for last two years.

The party made former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, an OBC face and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, a Muslim face as general secretaries of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and ladakh respectively.

Similarly, the party also appointed nine incharges with three Brahmin face and rest from the SC, OBC and backward and tribal community.

The party appointed Meenakshi Natrajan as Telangana incharge, Krishna Allavaru as Bihar incharge and Girish Chodankar as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry incharge, all three Brahmin faces and Rajani Patil, a Kunbi Maratha OBC face has been made the incharge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, K Raju, a Dalit face coming from SC community has been made the incharge of Jharkhand, while BK Hariprasad also an OBC face has been given the charge of Haryana.

Similarly, Ajay Kumar Lallu, who is also the party’s OBC face has been given the charge of Odisha while Harish Chaudhary, also an OBC face has been made the incharge of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Saptgiri Sankar Ulaka, a tribal face from Odisha has been made the incharge of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura.

Similarly, Rajani Patil has been made the incharge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh in the fresh reshuffling in the party.

Even, interestingly, when Rahul Gandhi was appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as incharge of the party’s two important frontals – Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in 2007, Natrajan, Allavaru, Chaudhary, Lallu and Raju groomed under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

The new reshuffling carried out by Kharge to continue party’s General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has made him more stronger as he has cemented his position in the party.

Venugopal was appointed as party general secretary organisation in 2017. Soon he came into the trusted group of leaders in the Gandhi family.

It was Venugopal, who himself led from the front after party faced the humiliating defeat in 2018 Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi resigning as party chief.

He also dealt with G23 leaders in 2020 and led the party during the crucial Covid pandemic time.

In today’s date Venugopal is one of the trusted aide of Rahul Gandhi as well as of Kharge.

However, it will be interesting to see if the Congress new team will spell some magic in the election bound state of Bihar where assembly poll is scheduled later this year.

Kharge, during the extended CWC, party’s highest decision making body of the party in Karnataka’s Belagavi had talked about the accountability and responsibility.

