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Home > India News > How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida

How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida

Find out how a viral LinkedIn post about a 56-year-old former Tata AIA employee working as a Porter delivery rider in Noida prompted an official public response from the logistics company.

How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-08 21:48 IST

Social media is often criticized for being a source of abuse and stress, but occasionally, it serves as a powerful platform for inspiration and human connection. A recent LinkedIn post by social entrepreneur Kiran Verma, the Chief Serving Officer of the non-profit initiative “Change With One Meal”, proves just that. Verma shared his encounter with an elderly Porter delivery partner who turned out to be a former corporate employee forced into gig work. The post quickly went viral, deeply moving netizens who shared their own life experiences, agreeing that while life is hard for everyone, only the situations differ.

Who Is Porter Manoj? The Corporate Veteran’s Lesson in Resilience

According to Verma’s LinkedIn post, he recently booked a Porter delivery service in Noida to send a letter within the city. The delivery rider who arrived to collect the envelope turned out to be a corporate veteran.

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Verma noted that when the elderly rider walked up to the first floor, they struck up a conversation. The Noida resident revealed that he had worked in the administration department of Tata AIA Life Insurance for 14 years before losing his job during a wave of layoffs in 2023. Despite his extensive experience, he was unable to secure another corporate role due to age and health concerns. Reflecting on his transition from a corporate office to a delivery bike, the rider shared a poignant metaphor: “Beta, jab sabzi banate hai toh curry leaf sabse pehle daalte hai, par jab sabzi khate hai toh sabse pehle curry leaf nikalte hai” (Son, when making a dish, the curry leaf is added first, but when eating it, the curry leaf is the first thing thrown out).

A Lifetime of Advice Packed Into One Delivery

The entrepreneur stated that the delivery rider’s profound life insights left a lasting impression on him. Before the rider left, Verma paid him significantly more than the required delivery fee as a gesture of appreciation and respect. “Life is hard, real-life situations are harder, and the hardest part is facing the reality that you want to work, but life doesn’t consider you worth giving an opportunity,” Verma wrote in his post, reflecting on the harsh realities of the modern job market for older professionals.

Porter and Netizens Respond to Verma’s Viral Post

The LinkedIn post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions from netizens who related the story to their own daily struggles. It also caught the attention of the logistics company itself. Porter, the intra-city delivery platform, responded publicly to the post, stating: “We thank you for sharing this heartfelt post and appreciating the effort showcased by our partner.” Reacting to the story, a LinkedIn user commented, “This is a powerful reminder that life is hard for everyone, only our situations are different.” Another praised the rider’s dignity, noting that no honest work is beneath anyone when it comes to survival.

Also Read: US Murder Case: What Prompted an Indian Engineer to Kill His Wife? Shocking Motive Inside

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How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida
Tags: corporate layoffs IndiaKiran Verma LinkedIn postNoida delivery partner ManojPorter rider viral story

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How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida

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How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida
How Corporate Layoffs Pushed a 56-Year-Old Noida Man to Become a Porter Delivery Rider In Noida
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