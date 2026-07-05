How Did 21-Year-old Indian Student Die in Germany? Police Question Friends

A 21-year-old student has died in a drowning incident during an outing with friends near Leipzig, Germany. According to reports, the student, identified as Mohammed Aniz Abubakker from Karnataka, had joined his friends for a trekking trip. During the trek, the group headed to a water recreation area where the tragedy occurred. Rescue teams have recovered the body, and the German police have started questioning the group as part of their investigation.

Who is Mohammed Aniz Abubakker?

Abubakker was a third-semester BBA student pursuing his studies at the Rahn Education Institution in Halle. He had moved to Germany after completing his pre-university education in Mangaluru. Last week, Aniz joined his friends for a trekking trip to Leipzig. During the trek, the group headed to a water recreation area located near the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. According to reports, Aniz went missing in the water, and rescue teams later recovered his body from the site.

Police Question Aniz’s Friends

The German police have started questioning his friends, who were taken into temporary custody as part of the standard protocol. The group accompanying Aniz on the trip included two Indian national students. Reports indicate that the investigation is centered around the circumstances of the suspected drowning. However, no details regarding possible charges or final investigation reports have been made public by the police so far.

Family Awaits Return of Aniz’s Mortal Remains

Aniz’s family in Mangaluru is anxiously waiting for his mortal remains to be repatriated. Efforts are currently underway to complete the necessary legal formalities so that the family can perform his last rites in India. PA Hameed Padubidri, a pro bono lawyer based in Germany, stated that he is closely coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Berlin to facilitate the swift return of the mortal remains to his hometown in Mangaluru.

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