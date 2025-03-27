Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  How Did 4 Specially-Abled Children Die At A Rehabillitation Centre In UP?

How Did 4 Specially-Abled Children Die At A Rehabillitation Centre In UP?

A heartbreaking incident has unfolded in Lucknow, where four specially-abled children lost their lives, and at least 16 others fell seriously ill after consuming dinner at a government-run rehabilitation center in the Para area. The tragedy has raised urgent concerns over the safety and hygiene of food provided at such institutions.

A heartbreaking incident has unfolded in Lucknow, where four specially-abled children lost their lives, and at least 16 others fell seriously ill after consuming dinner at a government-run rehabilitation center in the Para area. The tragedy has raised urgent concerns over the safety and hygiene of food provided at such institutions.

Children Fall Ill, Rushed to Hospital

According to officials, over 20 children residing at the shelter home became sick on Tuesday evening, showing signs of food poisoning. As their condition worsened, they were rushed to the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G confirmed the deaths of four children—two boys and two girls—aged between 12 and 17 years. “Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and their viscera will be preserved for further examination,” he said.

Doctors Struggled to Save Lives

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Dixit, the medical superintendent at Lok Bandhu Hospital, described the critical condition of the children when they arrived. “All these children were mentally challenged and suffered from severe dehydration. Despite our best efforts, two of them passed away,” he told reporters.

Two more children, who were transferred to another government hospital for advanced care, also succumbed to their illness. However, doctors have reported that the remaining 16 children are now stable and recovering.

Health Teams Deployed at Shelter Home

Following the incident, a medical team has been stationed at the rehabilitation center to monitor the health of other children. “About seven children are still under medical observation at the shelter home, and health department officials are closely monitoring their condition,” the district magistrate added.

To determine the cause of the suspected food poisoning, authorities have launched an investigation and formed a high-level committee to examine the matter.

Government Steps In: Deputy CM Visits Hospital

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited Lok Bandhu Hospital on Thursday to meet the affected children. Expressing deep concern, he assured that they are receiving the best possible medical care.

“One child is experiencing seizures, but doctors have confirmed that they are out of danger. The government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure proper treatment,” Mr. Pathak said.

He also confirmed that food poisoning is suspected and that food samples from the rehabilitation center have been sent for laboratory testing. “Officials from the food safety department are involved, and once the test results are available, we will have more clarity on what caused the illness,” he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Concern

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed serious concern over the incident and is expected to visit the hospital soon. “The government stands with the affected children and will ensure they receive the best treatment free of cost,” Mr. Pathak said.

When asked about the possibility of contaminated food or water being the cause, Mr. Pathak said that an official investigation would provide definitive answers. “The district magistrate and other senior officials have been directed to visit the shelter home and submit a detailed report as soon as possible,” he stated.

Negligence Suspected: Probe Underway

Questions have been raised about whether the incident occurred earlier than reported. Some sources suggest that the children may have fallen ill on Sunday, but the severity of the situation only became clear after the deaths.

“If any negligence is found at any level, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Mr. Pathak assured.

Opposition Leader and Women’s Commission Step In

Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader, also visited the hospital and interacted with the children. She assured that the government would cover all medical expenses and take strict action against those found guilty of negligence.

“The children are receiving proper treatment, and doctors have been instructed to ensure there is no lapse in care. A high-level committee will investigate the cause of this tragedy,” she told reporters.

Food Samples Sent for Testing

Health and food safety officials have already begun their investigation. Food samples from the shelter home have been collected for analysis, and officials have been questioning the affected children to piece together what may have led to this tragic event.

“Action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” an official source confirmed.

Shelter Home Under Scrutiny

According to District Probation Officer Vikas Singh, the shelter home houses 147 children, most of whom are orphans or have special needs. The tragic deaths of four children have put a spotlight on the safety and management of such facilities, raising urgent questions about their living conditions.

As the investigation continues, families and citizens await answers and accountability to ensure such a heartbreaking incident never happens again.

