How Did Air India Flight Enter Pakistan Airspace Despite Restrictions? What Happened Next

Air India has confirmed that one of its domestic flights briefly entered Pakistani airspace during a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport on June 22, triggering an unusual aviation incident at a time when both countries continue to maintain airspace restrictions. While the aircraft landed safely and no passengers were harmed, the episode has drawn attention because it occurred despite the ongoing ban on Indian aircraft using Pakistani airspace. The incident involved Air India flight AI479 operating between Delhi and Amritsar, and authorities in both countries subsequently coordinated to ensure the aircraft’s safe return.

As per reports, the airline said the crew operating the flight had “marginally infringed” Pakistani airspace while carrying out a go-around, a standard aviation procedure in which pilots abort a landing attempt and climb away for another approach. Air India stated, “The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport.”

How Air India crossed the border during a go-around near Amritsar

According to preliminary information, Air India flight AI479 was initially instructed by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to hold over 13 DME (Distance Measuring Equipment). However, the aircraft continued toward AAR, executed a left turn and crossed the International Border, resulting in a brief entry into Pakistani airspace. Reports indicate the aircraft was unable to fully comply with ATC instructions during the manoeuvre and subsequently crossed into the neighbouring country’s airspace.

Reports say that the incident quickly came to the attention of Pakistan’s air traffic control authorities. Pakistani ATC reportedly contacted its Indian counterpart and informed them about the deviation. In line with international aviation rules and safety protocols, both sides coordinated the aircraft’s movement and handled the situation peacefully, allowing the Air India flight to return safely from inside Pakistani airspace toward Delhi.

What Pakistan did and how Air India flight AI479 was handled afterwards

The episode comes just days after Pakistan extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft by another month on June 17, keeping the restriction in place until July 24. The ban was originally imposed after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people and sharply escalated tensions between the two countries. India had also imposed similar airspace restrictions on Pakistan around the same period.

According to reports, after the Air India aircraft landed safely in Delhi, it underwent a detailed inspection by technical teams. Due to the unexpected nature of the incident and the formalities that followed, the aircraft was cleared only about four hours later to continue onward to Amritsar, where it landed shortly after 2 am on Tuesday. Air India said the matter has been reported to regulators and is being investigated internally. “The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority,” the airline said. Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances that led to the brief airspace infringement.

According to DGCA press statement, “On 22.06.2026 Air India Air bus 321 Aircraft VT‑PPV operating flight AI 479 (Delhi – Amritsar) during approach was asked to hold due to runway inspection post a bird strike incident. After the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring the aircraft briefly entered the Pakistan airspace. The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi.”

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