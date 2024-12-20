How Did Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala Die?

Chautala’s passing marks the end of an era in Haryana politics, leaving behind a legacy that is both celebrated and critiqued.

Om Prakash Chautala, the veteran leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and former Chief Minister of Haryana, passed away on Friday at the age of 89 at his Gurugram residence. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital but could not be revived.

A prominent figure in Indian politics, Chautala served as Haryana’s Chief Minister for a record four terms, beginning in December 1989. His final term in office lasted from 1999 to 2005. He was elected as an MLA seven times during his political career.

A Legacy in Indian Politics

Born in January 1935 into a well-known political family, Chautala was the son of Chaudhary Devi Lal, who served as India’s 6th Deputy Prime Minister. Over the decades, Chautala emerged as a significant player in Indian politics, known for his leadership and influence.

He was affiliated with both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Third Front, a coalition of non-Congress and non-NDA parties formed in 2009.

Controversy and Legal Troubles

Despite his accomplishments, Chautala’s career was not without controversy. He was convicted in 2013 for his involvement in a recruitment scam related to the appointment of junior basic teachers in Haryana during 1999–2000. Sentenced to 10 years in prison, he was released from Tihar Jail in July 2021 after serving nearly nine and a half years.

Chautala’s passing marks the end of an era in Haryana politics, leaving behind a legacy that is both celebrated and critiqued.

