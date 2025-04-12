How Did Nainar Nagenthran Become Tamil Nadu BJP Chief? Here’s What Happened

BJP appoints Nainar Nagendran as Tamil Nadu president to rebuild ties with AIADMK ahead of 2026 polls. His caste, region, and AIADMK past played key roles in his rise.

Nainar Nagendran has been appointed as the new Tamil Nadu BJP president, replacing K Annamalai. His unopposed nomination on Friday marks a strategic shift by the BJP, aimed at reviving its strained alliance with the AIADMK before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to party insiders, Nagendran was the only candidate to file nomination papers. His elevation was officially announced on Saturday at a function held in Vanagaram, Chennai. Speaking to reporters, Nagendran said, “I filed nomination papers as per the advice of my party,” while expressing gratitude to outgoing president Annamalai.

Why Nainar Nagendran?

Nagendran’s caste background, southern Tamil Nadu roots, and past association with the AIADMK make him the perfect bridge between the BJP and AIADMK. Hailing from Tirunelveli, a region the BJP is keen to strengthen, Nagendran belongs to the influential Mukkulathor (Thevar) community. His elevation is seen as a deliberate effort to move away from western Tamil Nadu politics dominated by Gounder leaders like Annamalai and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Importantly, Nagendran is a former AIADMK minister, having served under J. Jayalalithaa and O. Panneerselvam from 2001 to 2006. He joined the BJP in 2017, after internal conflicts erupted in the AIADMK following Jayalalithaa’s death.

BJP-AIADMK Alliance Back on Track

Shortly after Nagendran’s appointment, the BJP and AIADMK officially revived their alliance for the 2026 state polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the elections will be contested under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership at the national level, with EPS leading the state-level alliance.

The alliance had previously collapsed due to Annamalai’s public criticism of AIADMK leaders, including Jayalalithaa, which caused severe friction. The AIADMK passed a resolution against Annamalai and demanded his removal as a condition for rejoining hands with the BJP a condition that has now been fulfilled.

Annamalai’s Exit and Role in Nagendran’s Rise

K. Annamalai, whose tenure saw rapid BJP growth but poor alliance management, stepped down citing unwillingness to continue. Interestingly, sources say he even recommended Nagendran as his successor, appreciating his administrative experience and public service record.

Despite some tense moments at Kamalalayam the BJP state headquarters including the blackening of Annamalai’s nameplate, Nagendran maintained a respectful tone. Holding up a pen gifted by Annamalai, he said, “This shows his generosity. His support will help the party grow.”

A Calculated Choice by BJP

The BJP’s decision to waive its bylaws for Nagendran’s appointment also reflects the urgency. The standard rule of three active terms and 10 years of party membership was relaxed to make way for Nagendran, bypassing senior leaders like Pon Radhakrishnan, H. Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Vanathi Srinivasan.

Nagendran’s political career was shaped under the mentorship of late V. Karuppasamy Pandian in Tirunelveli. His name also hit national headlines in 2018 for threatening lyricist Vairamuthu over controversial comments about Goddess Andal.

Lok Sabha Losses Prompted Change

The recent Lok Sabha election results in which both BJP and AIADMK failed to win any seats in Tamil Nadu acted as a wake-up call. The urgency to regroup under a united front before 2026 became evident.

Nagendran’s presence beside PM Modi at the Pamban Bridge inauguration in Rameswaram, his cross-party friendships, and his grassroots connection have cemented him as a unifying figure.

