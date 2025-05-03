How Did The Goa Temple Stampede That Killed 6 And Injured Several Happen?

A stampede at the Shirgaon temple in Goa during the Lairai Devi Jatra has left six people dead and many others injured. The event occurred late last night as an influx of devotees had gathered for the annual religious procession.

A stampede at the Shirgaon temple in Goa during the Lairai Devi Jatra has left six people dead and many others injured.

A stampede at the Shirgaon temple in Goa during the Lairai Devi Jatra has left six people dead and many others injured. The event occurred late last night as an influx of devotees had gathered for the annual religious procession. At one time, there was happiness, but the panic spread through the crowd, creating chaos that manifested itself in the stampede.

Eyewitnesses stated it was complete chaos as people were running for their lives as all hell broke loose.

The Lairai Devi Jatra Festival

The tragedy occurred during the Lairai Devi Jatra, a grand annual festival celebrated in Goa. The festival honors Goddess Lairai, seen as an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. It is part of the local tradition which worships the Seven Sister deities. The event draws thousands of devotees mainly from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The Shirgaon temple was packed with people, as the festival includes rituals like sitting around a fire while making wishes. Some even walk over burning embers, in a ritual known as agnidivya. We’re not sure if this was happening at the time of the stampede, though.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Security in Place, But Chaos Unfolds

Given the large crowd, the authorities had arranged for heavy security. Over 1,000 police officers were at the temple, including senior officers, women constables, and even some in civilian clothes to prevent pickpocketing. There was also a strong presence from the Goa Reserve Police Force, and more than 300 traffic officers were on hand to keep the area running smoothly.

In addition to this, drones were used to monitor the crowd from above, and a riot control vehicle was kept ready, just in case. But around 4:00 – 4:30 AM, something triggered panic. Eyewitnesses say the crowd suddenly surged, and people began shoving and pushing to escape. Early reports suggest that overcrowding and a lack of proper crowd control may have led to the stampede.

What Caused the Panic?

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the panic might have started after a possible electric shock in the crowd. However, no one is entirely sure what caused the rush, and authorities are still investigating.

The Aftermath: Six Dead and Dozens Injured

Sadly, the stampede left six people dead, including a 17-year-old boy. Another 50 people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Emergency services quickly swung into action. The police and rescue teams arrived to help the injured, and they were taken to the Goa Medical College and North Goa District Hospital. The injured are being treated by additional teams of doctors who were called in to assist.

The Government Responds

With the situation being taken under consideration by Chief Minister Sawant, he went to the hospitals to see the injured personally. He assured everyone that all efforts were being made to tend to the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgaon, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

Help for the Affected

To make sure everyone gets the help they need, the authorities have set up a 24/7 helpline. For any medical emergencies, people can call 104. Goa Medical College and the district hospitals are fully equipped to handle the situation, and 10 ambulances have been deployed to assist.