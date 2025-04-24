Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

On Tuesday afternoon, a horrific terror attack took place in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, leaving 26 people dead. The attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes, unfolded as a group of unsuspecting tourists were enjoying a peaceful afternoon in the scenic meadow.

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

On Tuesday afternoon, a horrific terror attack took place in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, leaving 26 people dead.


On Tuesday afternoon, a horrific terror attack took place in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, leaving 26 people dead. The attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes, unfolded as a group of unsuspecting tourists were enjoying a peaceful afternoon in the scenic meadow.

According to sources within the security forces, the attack was carried out by a team of five to six terrorists. The terrorists emerged from the dense pine forest near the meadow and split up to target three specific areas where large groups of tourists had gathered. The attackers were armed with rifles, and it’s been reported that some of them may have been wearing body cameras to record the gruesome killings.

The first shot rang out around 1:50 pm, and by the time the tourists realized what was happening, it was too late.

A Calm Day Turned into Chaos

Before the gunfire started, the tourists were enjoying themselves—children were jumping on trampolines, and parents were eating bhelpuri and taking in the beautiful surroundings. Suddenly, the peaceful afternoon turned to chaos as the terrorists opened fire on the crowd.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Survivors of the attack recall that the terrorists approached the victims and, in some cases, even asked about their religion before shooting them. They also quizzed people on an Islamic verse before executing them. Many of the victims were shot in the head, ensuring instant death. After the attack, the terrorists fled back into the forest from where they had come.

Delayed Response Due to Inaccessibility

The Pahalgam to Baisaran route is inaccessible by car due to the tough terrain—muddy stretches, streams, and thick forest. Visitors usually trek or take pony rides, which can take up to one hour to reach the meadow. As a result, emergency help didn’t arrive until after 3 pm, about 30 minutes after the attack. Some survivors have said that if emergency responders had reached them earlier, many lives could have been saved.

The Victims and Immediate Reactions

Twenty-five tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were killed in the attack. The attack came during the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India, and it shocked the nation. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, cut his trip short and returned to deal with the situation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared.”

Security agencies believe that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam terror attack, suspecting the involvement of groups it has supported in the past, including Lashkar-e-Taiba. This attack is part of the ongoing issue of cross-border terrorism, which India has faced for years.

India Takes Strong Diplomatic Steps

In the aftermath of the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in India took immediate and strong steps against Pakistan. These included:

  • Suspending the Indus Water Treaty, which governs the distribution of water between the two countries.

  • Shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

  • Banning Pakistani nationals from traveling to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

  • Declaring certain defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission Persona Non Grata.

  • Reducing the overall strength of the Pakistani High Commission in India from 55 staff to 30 by May 1.

These measures are part of India’s ongoing efforts to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in supporting terrorism on Indian soil.

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Filed under

Baisaran Meadow Pahalgam Terror Attack

A letter petition has bee

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...
India closes Attari borde

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade
On Tuesday afternoon, a h

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?
India suspends Indus Wate

What Is The Indus Waters Treaty—And Why Its Suspension By India Could Devastate Pakistan
Things are getting even m

Pakistan To Carry Out Missile Testing Off Karachi Coast: Report
newsx

Pakistan High Commission Celebrating Pahalgam Attack? Man Seen With Cake, Watch
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

What Is The Indus Waters Treaty—And Why Its Suspension By India Could Devastate Pakistan

What Is The Indus Waters Treaty—And Why Its Suspension By India Could Devastate Pakistan

Pakistan To Carry Out Missile Testing Off Karachi Coast: Report

Pakistan To Carry Out Missile Testing Off Karachi Coast: Report

Pakistan High Commission Celebrating Pahalgam Attack? Man Seen With Cake, Watch

Pakistan High Commission Celebrating Pahalgam Attack? Man Seen With Cake, Watch

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After