How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

On Tuesday afternoon, a horrific terror attack took place in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, leaving 26 people dead. The attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes, unfolded as a group of unsuspecting tourists were enjoying a peaceful afternoon in the scenic meadow.

According to sources within the security forces, the attack was carried out by a team of five to six terrorists. The terrorists emerged from the dense pine forest near the meadow and split up to target three specific areas where large groups of tourists had gathered. The attackers were armed with rifles, and it’s been reported that some of them may have been wearing body cameras to record the gruesome killings.

The first shot rang out around 1:50 pm, and by the time the tourists realized what was happening, it was too late.

A Calm Day Turned into Chaos

Before the gunfire started, the tourists were enjoying themselves—children were jumping on trampolines, and parents were eating bhelpuri and taking in the beautiful surroundings. Suddenly, the peaceful afternoon turned to chaos as the terrorists opened fire on the crowd.

Survivors of the attack recall that the terrorists approached the victims and, in some cases, even asked about their religion before shooting them. They also quizzed people on an Islamic verse before executing them. Many of the victims were shot in the head, ensuring instant death. After the attack, the terrorists fled back into the forest from where they had come.

Delayed Response Due to Inaccessibility

The Pahalgam to Baisaran route is inaccessible by car due to the tough terrain—muddy stretches, streams, and thick forest. Visitors usually trek or take pony rides, which can take up to one hour to reach the meadow. As a result, emergency help didn’t arrive until after 3 pm, about 30 minutes after the attack. Some survivors have said that if emergency responders had reached them earlier, many lives could have been saved.

The Victims and Immediate Reactions

Twenty-five tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were killed in the attack. The attack came during the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India, and it shocked the nation. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, cut his trip short and returned to deal with the situation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared.”

Security agencies believe that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam terror attack, suspecting the involvement of groups it has supported in the past, including Lashkar-e-Taiba. This attack is part of the ongoing issue of cross-border terrorism, which India has faced for years.

India Takes Strong Diplomatic Steps

In the aftermath of the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in India took immediate and strong steps against Pakistan. These included:

Suspending the Indus Water Treaty, which governs the distribution of water between the two countries.

Shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

Banning Pakistani nationals from traveling to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

Declaring certain defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission Persona Non Grata.

Reducing the overall strength of the Pakistani High Commission in India from 55 staff to 30 by May 1.

These measures are part of India’s ongoing efforts to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in supporting terrorism on Indian soil.