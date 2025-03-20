How Did This 86-Year-Old Woman From Mumbai Lose Rs 20 Crore In 2 Months?

An 86-year-old woman from South Mumbai was tricked into losing more than Rs 20 crore of her savings in a 'digital arrest' scam over a span of two months. The fraudsters posed as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intimidate her and extort the money, police revealed on Thursday.

An 86-year-old woman from South Mumbai was tricked into losing more than Rs 20 crore of her savings in a ‘digital arrest’ scam over a span of two months. The fraudsters posed as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intimidate her and extort the money, police revealed on Thursday.

The woman was manipulated into believing she was involved in a money laundering case and was forced to remain inside her house for two months. The fraudsters contacted her every three hours to track her location and ensure she followed their instructions, an official said.

How the Fraud Began

According to the police complaint filed by the victim earlier this month, the scam started with a phone call from a man claiming to be a CBI officer. He falsely told her that a bank account had been opened using her Aadhaar card and was being used for illegal money laundering activities.

To add to the fear, the fraudster warned her that an investigation was underway and she needed to cooperate to avoid a ‘digital arrest.’ He also threatened that her children could be arrested if she did not comply with their instructions.

Trapped and Isolated

Under immense fear, the elderly woman locked herself in her room, stepping out only for meals. A domestic help in the house noticed her strange behavior—she often shouted at someone in her room but never explained what was happening. Concerned, the maid informed the woman’s daughter about the unusual situation, an official said.

Meanwhile, the fraudsters convinced the woman to share her bank details, pretending they needed to verify the funds connected to her ‘case.’ Over two months, they forced her to transfer Rs 20.26 crore under various pretenses, including legal fees and clearing her name from the alleged crime. They assured her that the money would be refunded once the ‘investigation’ was completed.

Money Transfers and Police Investigation

As police delved into the case, they discovered that the money was transferred to multiple bank accounts, including one belonging to Shayan Jamil Shaikh, a 20-year-old resident of Malad. Investigations revealed that Rs 4.99 lakh was deposited into Shaikh’s account, which he later withdrew and handed over to another fraudster.

Cyber police managed to freeze Rs 77 lakh of the stolen money by tracing the bank accounts involved, an official confirmed.

Arrests and Criminal Network

Authorities arrested Shaikh and, during interrogation, tracked down another suspect—Razique Azan Butt (20), a resident of Mira Road in Thane. Further investigations led them to a third accused, Hritik Shekhar Thakur (25), from Andheri, whose account received Rs 9 lakh from the scam. Thakur admitted to withdrawing and transferring the money to his accomplices.

Police suspect that Butt is linked to an international cyber fraud ring. Further investigations are underway, and two more individuals have been identified and issued notices under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which allows police to arrest individuals without a warrant.

Growing Threat of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams

Cyber police have warned that ‘digital arrest’ scams are a rising cybercrime trend where criminals impersonate law enforcement officials or government agents to threaten and manipulate victims. These fraudsters use video or audio calls to create fear and coerce victims into making large financial payments.

Authorities urge citizens to be cautious of unsolicited calls from people claiming to be law enforcement officers. People should verify any such claims by directly contacting the concerned department and never share personal or financial information over the phone.