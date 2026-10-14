‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

The Supreme Court had a sharp question for a man accused of biting off his neighbour’s ear during a violent street clash in Ranchi: “How do we replace it?” The Bench’s pointed remarks on Wednesday came as it rejected his plea for anticipatory bail. The court refused to accept the defence that the incident was just a neighbourhood dispute that escalated. A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran heard an appeal filed by Rajiv Ranjan Kumar, challenging a February 2026 order of the Jharkhand High Court that had denied him pre-arrest bail in the case.

‘You Ate His Ear’: Supreme Court Questions Assault Accused

During the hearing, Kumar’s counsel argued that a long-running dispute between neighbours had erupted into violence on the night of Janmashtami. The lawyer said stone-pelting took place during the celebrations and that cross-FIRs were registered against both sides. However, the Bench focused on the allegations of a serious physical assault, including claims that Kumar had used a firearm before biting the complainant’s ear.

“Aapne pehle bandook nikali, phir uska kaan pakad liya, aur pura kaan khaa gaye aap. (You first took out a pistol, then held his ear and ate it) And you want anticipatory bail?” the Court remarked.

‘What Do We Do About the Ear?’ Bench Delivers Sharp Retort

When the counsel denied the firearm allegation, the judges set that issue aside but returned to the alleged injury.

“Chalo pistol jaane dijiye. Kaan ka kya karein? (Okay, let the pistol be, what do we do about the ear?) How do we replace it?” the Bench asked. The exchange brought a dose of dry judicial wit to a case involving allegations of serious bodily harm.

Defence Claims Kumar Was Also Attacked During the Brawl

Kumar’s counsel sought to present his client as a victim of the confrontation, claiming he had been pinned to the ground, restrained by his hands and legs, and bitten on the chest.

“So you admit that there was a brawl?” the Bench asked.

“Yes. I am willing to cooperate with the investigation,” the lawyer replied on Kumar’s behalf. The argument failed to persuade the judges, who dismissed the anticipatory bail petition.

Jharkhand High Court Had Cited Grievous Head and Face Injuries

Kumar was booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 118, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The FIR was registered at Argora police station in 2024. The Jharkhand High Court had previously refused anticipatory bail, noting that police reports recorded multiple grievous cut injuries to the victim’s head and face. The Supreme Court’s decision leaves Kumar without the pre-arrest protection he had sought.