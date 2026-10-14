LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

The Supreme Court rejected Rajiv Ranjan Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea in a Ranchi assault case after he was accused of biting off his neighbour’s ear, prompting the Bench to ask, “How do we replace it?”

‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 19:04 IST

The Supreme Court had a sharp question for a man accused of biting off his neighbour’s ear during a violent street clash in Ranchi: “How do we replace it?” The Bench’s pointed remarks on Wednesday came as it rejected his plea for anticipatory bail. The court refused to accept the defence that the incident was just a neighbourhood dispute that escalated. A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran heard an appeal filed by Rajiv Ranjan Kumar, challenging a February 2026 order of the Jharkhand High Court that had denied him pre-arrest bail in the case.

‘You Ate His Ear’: Supreme Court Questions Assault Accused

During the hearing, Kumar’s counsel argued that a long-running dispute between neighbours had erupted into violence on the night of Janmashtami. The lawyer said stone-pelting took place during the celebrations and that cross-FIRs were registered against both sides. However, the Bench focused on the allegations of a serious physical assault, including claims that Kumar had used a firearm before biting the complainant’s ear.

You Might Be Interested In

“Aapne pehle bandook nikali, phir uska kaan pakad liya, aur pura kaan khaa gaye aap. (You first took out a pistol, then held his ear and ate it) And you want anticipatory bail?” the Court remarked.

‘What Do We Do About the Ear?’ Bench Delivers Sharp Retort

When the counsel denied the firearm allegation, the judges set that issue aside but returned to the alleged injury.

“Chalo pistol jaane dijiye. Kaan ka kya karein? (Okay, let the pistol be, what do we do about the ear?) How do we replace it?” the Bench asked. The exchange brought a dose of dry judicial wit to a case involving allegations of serious bodily harm.

Defence Claims Kumar Was Also Attacked During the Brawl

Kumar’s counsel sought to present his client as a victim of the confrontation, claiming he had been pinned to the ground, restrained by his hands and legs, and bitten on the chest.

“So you admit that there was a brawl?” the Bench asked.

“Yes. I am willing to cooperate with the investigation,” the lawyer replied on Kumar’s behalf. The argument failed to persuade the judges, who dismissed the anticipatory bail petition.

Jharkhand High Court Had Cited Grievous Head and Face Injuries

Kumar was booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 118, which deals with voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means. The FIR was registered at Argora police station in 2024. The Jharkhand High Court had previously refused anticipatory bail, noting that police reports recorded multiple grievous cut injuries to the victim’s head and face. The Supreme Court’s decision leaves Kumar without the pre-arrest protection he had sought.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Jharkhand newsRanchi Newssupreme courtsupreme court news

RELATED News

Shellz India Limited’s IPO opens on October 15, 2026

Chandan Healthcare Limited Reports 46.66% YoY Growth in Q2 FY27 Diagnostics Revenue to Rs 56.38 Cr; Adds 410 Franchises

Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

Rajesh Power Services secures new order of Rs 69.004 Crore; Back-to-back Gujarat Power Distribution infrastructure orders total ₹540.92 Crore within a Week

LATEST NEWS

LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Wife Wins Half of Rs 22 Crore Fortune After Husband Dies Without a Will, His Children Lose Legal Battle

Rajesh Power Services secures new order of Rs 69.004 Crore; Back-to-back Gujarat Power Distribution infrastructure orders total ₹540.92 Crore within a Week

Koffee With Karan Season 9 | ‘I Will Have Children At…’: Salman Khan Opens Up About Loneliness, Admits He Misses Having Kids

Sundeep Bhutoria Brings Bengal’s Mahalaya to the Nation in Hindi – Mahishasur Mardini ki Gatha

Merino Expands Studio Network to 70+ cities with 250 outlet Across India, Bringing Full-Size Laminate Experience Closer to Consumers

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

WATCH | ‘Gaadi Mein Lene Mein…’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Summoned Over Delhi Concert Remark, Asked To Appear On October 16

Sparx taps into youth culture with Tamannaah and Lakshya for new ‘Greatest of Today’ campaign

‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi
‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi
‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi
‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi
‘How Do We Replace the Ear?’ Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Biting Neighbour’s Ear in Ranchi

QUICK LINKS