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Home > India News > How Does Divorce Work in India? Mutual Consent vs Contested Divorce, Grounds and Supreme Court Rules

How Does Divorce Work in India? Mutual Consent vs Contested Divorce, Grounds and Supreme Court Rules

Following the Supreme Court's approval of Omar Abdullah and Payal Abdullah's divorce, here's a guide to how divorce works in India, including mutual consent vs contested divorce, legal steps and key Supreme Court rulings.

How does divorce work in India? Learn the difference. Photo: AI
How does divorce work in India? Learn the difference. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 12:39 IST

The Supreme Court on July 31 agreed to the divorce of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah, after seeing that both had consented, through a kind of mutual understanding, to end their marriage in the first place. The bench also noted the submission by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, that an application had been filed under Article 142 of the Constitution, seeking dissolution of the marriage, since both sides had arrived at a settlement.

How Does Divorce Work in India 

In India, the divorce rules depend on the specific law under which a couple actually got married. Different religions have different legal arrangements and, ending a marriage typically needs a formal divorce order from a Family Court.

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The main rules are usually the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 (it also covers Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs), the Special Marriage Act, 1954 for civil unions or interfaith marriages, and the Indian Divorce Act, 1869 for Christians. Muslims and Parsis follow their own separate personal laws.

Mutual Consent vs Contested Divorce

Feature

Mutual Consent Divorce

Contested Divorce

Core Principle

No-fault; both spouses agree to separate peacefully.

Fault-based; one spouse files against the other based on a grievance.

Prerequisites

Separation for at least 1 year; settlement of terms.

Proof of a specific legal ground (e.g., cruelty, adultery).

Timeline

Typically 2 to 18 months.

On average 3 to 5 years (can take longer).

Complexity

Low; avoids protracted trials and cross-examinations.

High; involves evidence, witnesses, and intense litigation.

Financial Cost

Relatively low due to fewer court appearances.

High due to ongoing litigation and multi-year legal representation.

What is Legal Process and Steps for Mutual Consent Divorce 

Step 1: File a Joint Petition
 Both husband and wife jointly file a divorce petition in the Family Court. They also agree on important issues such as alimony, property division and child custody.

Step 2: First Court Hearing
 The couple appears before the Family Court, where the judge records their statements confirming that they want to end the marriage.

Step 3: Cooling-Off Period
 The court usually gives a six-month waiting period to give the couple a chance to reconsider and reconcile.

Step 4: Second Court Hearing
 After the waiting period, the couple appears before the court again to confirm that they still wish to proceed with the divorce.

Step 5: Divorce Decree
 If the court is satisfied that both parties have given their consent willingly and without any pressure, it grants the final divorce decree.

What is Legal Process and Steps for Contested Divorce 

Step 1: File the Divorce Petition
 One spouse files a divorce petition in the Family Court, stating the legal reasons for seeking a divorce and any requests related to alimony or child custody.

Step 2: Court Sends a Notice
 The court sends a legal notice to the other spouse, asking them to appear and respond to the case.

Step 3: Response by the Other Spouse
 The other spouse files a written reply, either denying the allegations or presenting their side of the case.

Step 4: Interim Orders
 During the case, the court may pass temporary orders on issues such as maintenance, child custody or the right to stay in the matrimonial home.

Step 5: Trial Begins
 Both sides present their evidence and witnesses before the court. The witnesses may also be questioned by the opposing side.

Step 6: Final Hearing and Judgment
 After hearing the final arguments from both parties, the judge delivers the final verdict and decides whether to grant the divorce.

Landmark Supreme Court Rulings

Cooling-Off Period Can Be Waived (2017)  

In the Amardeep Singh vs Harveen Kaur case, the Supreme Court held that the six-month cooling-off phase in a mutual divorce is not always compulsory. Which means if the partners have basically been apart for quite a long time and now they already handle things like maintenance, property and child custody, then the court may skip the waiting interval and then allow the divorce sooner.  

Divorce in Cases of Irretrievable Breakdown (2023)  

In the Shilpa Sailesh vs Varun Sreenivasan case, the Supreme Court observed that it can lean on its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, so as to grant a divorce where the marriage has really broken down beyond repair even when one spouse is not on board.

So in these exceptional situations, the court can put an end to the relationship without sticking to the usual timetable and legal course.  

Consent Cannot Be Withdrawn After Settlement (2024–2026)  

In the Dhananjay Rathi vs Ruchika Rathi case, the Supreme Court ruled that once consent for a mutual divorce is given and the settlement benefits are accepted, a spouse cannot later withdraw. That includes things like alimony or property, and the logic is to stop either party from changing their mind unfairly after taking what was agreed. 

Also Read: What is Delhi’s Property Aadhaar Card? All About The Unique Property ID Proposal 

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How Does Divorce Work in India? Mutual Consent vs Contested Divorce, Grounds and Supreme Court Rules
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How Does Divorce Work in India? Mutual Consent vs Contested Divorce, Grounds and Supreme Court Rules
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