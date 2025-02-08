Three-tier security is implemented, with additional paramilitary forces at key locations to ensure safety and prevent any malpractices during the counting process.

Before the counting begins, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ensures that all necessary arrangements are in place, including security measures at the counting centers.

Personnel, including counting supervisors, micro-observers, and support staff, are deployed to maintain a smooth and transparent process.

Postal Ballots Counted First

The counting of votes begins with postal ballots, which are the first to be processed. Postal ballots are used by specific voters, such as service personnel, those working on election duty, and individuals who are unable to cast votes at polling stations on election day.

These ballots are segregated and counted separately before any votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are considered.

Counting Votes from EVMs

After the postal ballots are counted, the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) begins. The EVMs, which are used to record votes at polling stations, are sealed after voting concludes. On the day of the counting, these EVMs are opened, and the results stored within them are electronically transmitted to the counting staff for tallying.

VVPAT Verification for Transparency

To ensure accuracy and transparency, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from five randomly selected polling stations per constituency are matched with the EVM count.

This process helps verify that the EVMs have recorded votes accurately. The VVPAT is a paper trail that allows voters to see a printed slip showing their vote selection before the slip is dropped into a sealed box.

Counting Multiple Rounds of Votes

In some elections, the counting process may happen in multiple rounds. The process of counting votes is conducted in a controlled manner, with counting rounds taking place in separate phases to prevent confusion and ensure accuracy. Each phase involves counting votes for specific candidates, and the final tally for each constituency is recorded after all rounds are completed.

Declaration of Results

Once the counting is concluded, the Election Commission of India officially declares the results for each constituency. The candidate with the highest number of valid votes in a constituency is declared the winner, and the political party with the majority of seats is invited to form the government. The ECI makes sure that the results are announced in a transparent and timely manner.

In summary, the Election Commission of India follows a structured and transparent process to ensure accuracy in counting votes and fairness in the declaration of results.

The counting process involves the handling of postal ballots, EVMs, and VVPAT verification, along with strict security measures to ensure a trustworthy electoral process.