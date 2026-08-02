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Home > India News > How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives

How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives

Police recovered a suicide note and sodium nitrate at their rented Morwadi home, where the tragedy came to light after Sirja failed to report to her workplace.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-02 19:29 IST

In a tragic incident, a family of three allegedly died by suicide in the Pimpri area of Pune due to severe financial distress. According to local police, the family members—comprising the father, his wife, and their 19-year-old daughter were found unconscious inside their residence. They were immediately rushed to a local hospital and treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but succumbed during treatment. Police have recovered a suicide note and a container of sodium nitrate from the scene.

How the Incident Was Discovered

The victims have been identified as Vinod Pillai, his 45-year-old wife, Sirja Pillai, and their 19-year-old daughter, Purnima Pillai. The tragedy came to light when Sirja, who worked as a school coordinator, failed to report for duty. Unable to reach her by phone, her concerned colleagues contacted her relatives, who then visited the family’s residence in Morwadi to check on them. Upon entering the house, they found all three family members lying unconscious and immediately alerted the authorities before rushing them to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead a few hours later.

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Police Find Suicide Note Citing Financial Distress

Investigating officers inspecting the site discovered a suicide note alongside a container of sodium nitrate, a chemical that Vinod is believed to have purchased online. Preliminary reports suggest that toxic fumes released from burning the chemical filled the enclosed room, leading to asphyxiation. In the note, Vinod stated that mounting financial hardship was the reason behind their extreme step. According to investigators, the family had been struggling with severe debt for several years; three years prior, they were forced to sell their house in Nehru Nagar and had since been living in a rented apartment in Morwadi. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Also Read: 5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

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How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives
Tags: Morwadi Pune TragedyNehru Nagar Family DebtPimpri Chinchwad IncidentPune Family Suicide

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How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives

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How Financial Distress Forced A Family Of Three In Pune’s Pimpri To Take Their Own Lives
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