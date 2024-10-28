How Is Delimitation Conducted And What Are Its Implications For Indian Elections?

Delimitation is a process through which the number and boundaries of electoral constituencies in India are defined, and it plays a critical role in ensuring fair representation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

In a significant development, it has come to light through sources that the central government might conduct a census in 2025, which is expected to carry on till 2026. Soon after the counting for the census is finished, the delimitation process is also expected to take place, which will likely conclude in 2028. But what is delimitation?

What is Delimitation?

Delimitation is a process through which the number and boundaries of electoral constituencies in India are defined, and it plays a critical role in ensuring fair representation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

This procedure also determines the allocation of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). The Delimitation Commission, established under an act of Parliament, has conducted this exercise four times since India’s independence—most recently in 2002.

Historical Context

The first delimitation was conducted by the President of India in collaboration with the Election Commission in 1950-51. The last significant change in the composition of the Lok Sabha took place in 1976, based on the 1971 census. According to the Constitution of India, the allocation of Lok Sabha seats is intended to reflect each state’s population, ensuring that every vote carries equal weight across the nation.

Challenges in the Current System

Despite its significance, the current delimitation system faces challenges. States that have not prioritized population control may receive a disproportionate number of seats in Parliament. To mitigate this issue, the 42nd Amendment Act of 1976 froze seat allocation based on the 1971 census until 2000. Subsequent amendments in 2001 and 2003 allowed for adjustments based on the 1991 and 2001 censuses, respectively, but did not alter the number of Lok Sabha seats assigned to each state.

Importance of Delimitation

Delimitation is vital for ensuring equitable representation in India’s democratic framework. By adjusting the number of seats based on population changes, it upholds the principle of “one citizen, one vote, one value.” Furthermore, it prevents the underrepresentation of marginalized communities, particularly SCs and STs, by ensuring adequate political representation.

Federal Considerations

The process also influences the federal balance of power among states. While population-based representation is crucial, the recent freezing of seats has raised questions about the effectiveness of this approach, especially in light of changing demographics and population control efforts.

Concerns About Regional Disparities

Concerns regarding regional disparities are paramount, particularly the potential for an imbalance in representation between northern and southern states. The current system tends to favor northern states, which have experienced higher population growth. This may overshadow the contributions of southern states, which represent only 18% of the population but account for 35% of India’s GDP. Such disparities could exacerbate inequalities in political representation.

Financial Implications

Another pressing issue is inadequate funding, highlighted by the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations based on the 2011 census. Southern states worry about losing both funding and representation, as previous allocations were calculated using the 1971 census. Additionally, the upcoming delimitation process may alter the reservations for SCs and STs, shifting political power dynamics.

International Perspectives

International practices regarding delimitation provide useful insights. In the United States, for example, the House of Representatives has been capped at 435 seats since 1913. Following each census, seats are redistributed among states using a method designed to ensure stability in representation. Similarly, in the European Union, the allocation of seats is based on the principle of ‘degressive proportionality,’ which adjusts the ratio of population to seats.

The Role of the Delimitation Commission

The Delimitation Commission in India, appointed by the President, consists of a retired Supreme Court judge, the Chief Election Commissioner, and state election commissioners. Its primary responsibilities include determining constituency boundaries to ensure roughly equal populations and identifying reserved seats for SC and ST communities. The decisions made by this Commission carry the force of law and are not subject to judicial review.

Moving Forward

As India approaches the next delimitation exercise, balancing democratic representation with federal considerations is imperative. Suggestions have emerged to cap the number of Lok Sabha seats while allowing for an increase in the number of state assembly members based on population growth. Empowering local bodies for grassroots democracy is another avenue worth exploring.

Conclusion

In conclusion, delimitation remains a cornerstone of India’s democratic framework, significantly impacting representation and governance. While the process aims to uphold principles of equity and fairness, ongoing concerns about regional disparities and political power dynamics highlight the need for a thoughtful approach that ensures all voices are represented in the nation’s legislative processes.

ALSO READ: Census 2025: History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know