How Long Will Be The Oath-Taking Ceremony Of New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

To make the event inclusive, farmers from Delhi and beneficiaries of central government schemes, including the Laadli Behen initiative, have been invited to witness the historic moment.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, is all set to be sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister today in a grand ceremony at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. This historic event marks the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the national capital after a gap of 26 years.

Alongside Rekha Gupta, six other BJP leaders—Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Ravinder Indraj—will also take oath as cabinet ministers. Notably, Parvesh Verma defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

High-Profile Guests to Attend Oath Ceremony

The ceremony will be graced by several high-profile guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states. The BJP has also invited Chief Ministers from 20 states, diplomats, film stars, and party leaders from across India who participated in the Delhi election campaign.

How Long Will Be The Oath-Taking Ceremony?

An oath-taking ceremony generally lasts between 10 to 20 minutes, depending on factors such as the ceremony’s complexity, the number of participants, and any accompanying speeches or formalities.

Before the oath-taking, a vibrant musical event will take place, featuring a performance by renowned singer Kailash Kher. The ceremony will also see the presence of prominent spiritual leaders, including Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidananda, and Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri.

Rekha Gupta’s Political Journey

Rekha Gupta, representing the Shalimar Bagh constituency, was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party 11 days after the Delhi election results. Expressing her gratitude, she stated, “I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command, and the people of Delhi for this opportunity. After 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It’s a proud moment for all women in the country.”

Gupta is set to become the fourth woman to serve as Delhi’s Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. She is also the fourth BJP leader to take on the role, succeeding Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Notably, she will be the only current female Chief Minister in any BJP-ruled state.

Before entering the legislative assembly, Rekha Gupta was the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and served as a councillor in the civic body. Her rise to the Chief Minister’s office is seen as a significant milestone, especially for women in Indian politics.

