Monday, March 17, 2025
How Many Are In The ‘Shishtachar’ Squads? Their Role And Operational Strategy Explained

Delhi Police launches ‘Shishtachar’ squads to curb eve-teasing in public spaces. Teams will patrol hotspots, conduct surprise checks & take strict action against offenders.

How Many Are In The ‘Shishtachar’ Squads? Their Role And Operational Strategy Explained


In a significant move to enhance women’s safety, the Delhi Police has introduced ‘Shishtachar’ Anti-Eve Teasing Squads, which will patrol key public areas, identify offenders, and take strict action against eve-teasing, harassment, and molestation. These specialized teams will work in real-time prevention and intervention across the city’s most vulnerable locations.

How the ‘Shishtachar’ Squads Will Operate

Each Delhi district will establish two dedicated squads, operating under the supervision of the ACP/CAW Cell of the respective district. These teams will actively monitor hotspots, conduct surprise inspections, and ensure swift legal action against offenders.

Squad Composition

Each Shishtachar squad will consist of:

  • 1 Inspector
  • 1 Sub-Inspector (Male/Female)
  • 4 Female Police Officers (Constable/Head Constable/ASI)
  • 5 Male Police Officers (Constable/Head Constable/ASI)
  • 1 Technical Assistance Officer (Special Staff/AATS)
  • A four-wheeler for mobility

Key Responsibilities of Shishtachar Squads

  • Surveillance in High-Risk Areas: Squads will monitor identified harassment-prone zones based on police reports.
  • Surprise Checks & Plain-Clothed Officers: Female police personnel in civilian attire will be deployed at public places to identify potential offenders and take immediate action.
  • Daily Patrolling: At least two vulnerable locations will be covered daily, ensuring regular monitoring of harassment-prone areas.
  • Public Transport Safety Measures: Teams will conduct random checks in buses and metro stations, interacting with DTC staff, conductors, and passengers to create awareness and ensure better safety.
  • Community Engagement: Delhi Police will collaborate with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), and local volunteers to strengthen vigilance.
  • Victim-Centric Approach: Officers will receive sensitivity training to handle harassment complaints with empathy, ensuring victims are not subjected to unnecessary public scrutiny.

Legal Action Without Moral Policing

The Delhi Police has provided a comprehensive legal framework for squads to invoke strict provisions against sexual harassment, without imposing moral restrictions on public behavior. The focus will remain on strict law enforcement rather than cultural policing.

A Strong Step Towards Safer Streets

With growing concerns over women’s safety in Delhi, the ‘Shishtachar’ squads aim to make public spaces secure and harassment-free. By actively deterring offenders and engaging with the community, the initiative seeks to ensure that women in Delhi feel safer in public places.

Anti-eve teasing squad Delhi Delhi Police Shishtachar squad Delhi women safety women safety measures India

