Wednesday, February 26, 2025
  How Many Devotees Took Dip In Maha Kumbh Sangam, As Today Is The Last Day

How Many Devotees Took Dip In Maha Kumbh Sangam, As Today Is The Last Day

The grand Maha Kumbh 2025, a 45-day-long spiritual gathering, is drawing to a close today with the final Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

How Many Devotees Took Dip In Maha Kumbh Sangam, As Today Is The Last Day


The grand Maha Kumbh 2025, a 45-day-long spiritual gathering, is drawing to a close today with the final Amrit Snan at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Marking the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri, millions of devotees have gathered at the holy confluence to take one last dip, bringing an end to what is considered the world’s largest religious congregation.

Lakhs Take the Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Since the early hours of the day, lakhs of pilgrims, saints, and devotees have been making their way to the Sangam, the sacred meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. By 4 AM, over 25.6 lakh devotees had taken the dip, raising the total count of bathers throughout the Maha Kumbh to a staggering 65 crore.

Drone visuals captured a mesmerizing sight of an endless stream of devotees, immersed in prayers and rituals, bidding farewell to this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual gathering. The Maha Kumbh, held after 144 years, has seen an overwhelming turnout, exceeding all previous expectations.

A Journey of Sacred Bathing Rituals

The Amrit Snans, considered the most auspicious moments for purification and spiritual elevation, have been the focal point of the Kumbh Mela. The sequence of these holy baths unfolded as follows:

  • January 13 – Paush Purnima Snan
  • January 14 – Makar Sankranti Snan
  • January 29 – Mauni Amavasya Snan
  • February 3 – Basant Panchami Snan
  • February 12 – Maghi Purnima Snan
  • February 26 – Maha Shivratri Snan (Final Snan)

The Spiritual Significance of Maha Shivratri

The festival of Maha Shivratri, which marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is considered a time for heightened spiritual awareness. It symbolizes victory over darkness and ignorance, making it one of the most important days for devotees to seek divine blessings through fasting, meditation, and ritualistic baths in sacred rivers.

Participation of Akharas and Saints

The Naga Sadhus and various Akhadas have played a crucial role in the religious fervor of the Maha Kumbh. Several prominent Akharas, including Juna Akhada, Niranjani Akhada, and Ahwan Akhada, have participated in the grand processions and royal baths, following age-old traditions that date back centuries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monitors Maha Kumbh’s Final Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally overseeing the arrangements for the last day of Maha Kumbh from the control room at Gorakhnath Temple. Extending his Maha Shivratri greetings, he welcomed pilgrims to Prayagraj and prayed for their well-being.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:
“On the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri, I extend my heartfelt welcome to all revered saints, sages, Kalpvasis, and devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam for the final holy dip. May Lord Shiva and the sacred Mother Ganga bless all with peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.”

Security and Crowd Management for the Final Day

Given the massive turnout of devotees, strict security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth and safe conclusion to the Maha Kumbh. Additional police forces have been deployed across the Mela area, with senior officers stationed at key points to manage the crowd.

To facilitate easy movement, authorities have coordinated with railway and airport officials, ensuring efficient transportation for pilgrims returning home.

A Grand Conclusion to Maha Kumbh 2025

As the sun sets on the final day of Maha Kumbh 2025, devotees bid farewell to an event that has witnessed record-breaking participation, spiritual awakenings, and moments of deep devotion. While the sacred waters of the Sangam may settle, the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh will continue to inspire millions until the next grand congregation.

Hum Many Devotees in 2025 Maha Kumbh 2025

