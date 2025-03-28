‘How Many Hindus Got Killed?’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest For Alleged Anti Hindu Crimes In West Bengal

The event took an intense turn when demonstrators interrupted her speech with pointed questions about investment claims, governance issues, and allegations related to post-poll violence in Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee encountered protests and disruptions during her address at Oxford University’s Kellogg College. The event took an intense turn when demonstrators interrupted her speech with pointed questions about investment claims, governance issues, and allegations related to post-poll violence in Bengal.

Despite the interruptions, Banerjee remained resolute, addressing the protesters directly while showcasing an old photograph of herself with a bandaged head—an image from the 1990s that she claimed was evidence of an attempt on her life during her time in opposition politics.

Mamata Banerjee faced protests in London for her alleged anti-Hindu stance. Bengali Hindus confronted her at Kellogg College, decrying crimes against Hindus and women in Bengal under her rule. #News #media #socialmedia pic.twitter.com/CJBFEFj1px — Neelkant Bakshi 🇮🇳 (@neelkantbakshi) March 28, 2025

Protests Over Governance and Investment

The disruptions began when Banerjee spoke about investment prospects in Bengal. A participant asked her to specify large-scale investment proposals the state had received, which led to a brief verbal tussle among audience members. As Banerjee started responding, others urged the questioner to stop, stating that the event was not a press conference.

Soon after, she faced questions about the RG Kar Medical College case, which had sparked outrage across the country. The Chief Minister dismissed the allegations, stating, “This matter is sub judice. The case is under central government jurisdiction. Don’t make this a political platform.”

The audience at @KelloggOx erupted. @MamataOfficial’s maiden speech at Oxford was met with unanimous outrage, as attendees protested against her mishandling of the #rgkarincident and her party’s association & endorsement of anti social activities#MamataBanerjee #Oxford pic.twitter.com/gnR0srijbQ — Adit (@IndicSocietee) March 27, 2025

Clash with Student Protesters

The protest was reportedly led by members of the UK chapter of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), who accused Banerjee’s government of corruption and suppressing democratic rights. At one point, slogans of “Go back” echoed in the hall, further escalating tensions.

Just a few posters that were held up to Mamata Banerjee… She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as the Chief Minister for destroying Bengal’s legacy and putting them through such ignominy. pic.twitter.com/XIisrZOfFL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 27, 2025

In response, Banerjee firmly addressed the protesters: “You are not insulting me; you are disrespecting your institution. If you want to challenge me, go back to Bengal and strengthen your political party.” She went on to accuse certain sections of the audience of engaging in “ultra-left and communal politics,” suggesting that similar disruptions followed her at various events.

As the interruptions continued, Banerjee dramatically unveiled a large poster-sized image of herself from the 1990s, showing a severe head injury. Holding up the image, she told the audience, “Look at this picture—this is what I have faced in my political journey.”

The photograph, she explained, was taken after a violent attack on her when she was in the opposition. This symbolic move aimed to reinforce her resilience in the face of political adversity.

Further Confrontation Over Bengal’s Industrial History

During the Q&A session, Banerjee was also confronted about the Tata Group’s exit from Bengal, referring to the 2008 Singur controversy where her party’s protests led to Tata Motors withdrawing its Nano project from the state. Rather than engaging in a direct debate, she once again pointed to her old photograph, reiterating the challenges she had endured throughout her political career.

SFI’s Justification for the Protest

Following the event, SFI-UK released a statement taking responsibility for the demonstration, accusing Banerjee’s government of curbing student elections, failing to control rising school dropout rates, and suppressing student movements. They also criticized Kellogg College for inviting her, branding her an “anti-democratic leader.”

Audience reaction to the SFI activists who tried to disrespect our country by disrupting the lecture of our Honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.#DidiAtOxford pic.twitter.com/tZycaOGbaw — Sandipan Mitra (@SMitra_) March 27, 2025

Despite the chaos, Banerjee remained undeterred. “Didi is not bothered. Didi will come twice every year and fight like a Royal Bengal Tiger,” she declared, brushing off the protests.

She ended her speech with a powerful statement: “If you ask me to cook for you, I will. If you ask me to wash your clothes, I will. But if you ask me to bow my head, I will not. I will only bow to the people.”

Her firm stance and unyielding attitude turned the event into yet another display of her combative political spirit, reinforcing her reputation as a leader who refuses to back down, even on foreign soil.

