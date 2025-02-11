‘How Many MLAs in Delhi? Bhagwant Mann Takes a Jab At Congress Over ‘Dissent’ Claims

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended a key meeting convened by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, Mann refuted the Congress party’s allegations of internal dissent within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the party leadership in Punjab is united and committed to its cause. Mann also took a jibe at Congress, questioning the number of MLAs they have in Delhi, following claims by Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa that AAP’s Punjab MLAs could potentially switch allegiance to Congress.

Mann’s Response to Congress Allegations

Mann responded directly to Partap Singh Bajwa’s claims that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with Congress, asserting that these rumors were baseless. “He (Bajwa) has been making such claims earlier as well, stating that 20 or 40 MLAs are in contact with him. Let them continue with their rhetoric,” Mann said. “We have formed this party with our own efforts, reaching out to people across villages and towns in Punjab.”

Mann also turned the tables on Bajwa, asking him to reflect on the number of MLAs Congress has in Delhi, a pointed remark given Congress’s diminishing presence in the capital. “The law and order in Punjab is better than most states,” he added. “Being a border state, we have to work harder, and we are doing that.”

AAP’s Unity Amid Rumors of Internal Struggles

The comments come in the wake of persistent rumors that suggest some AAP MLAs in Punjab might be disillusioned with the party’s direction and are considering switching to Congress. Despite these rumors, Mann emphasized that the AAP leadership in Punjab remains united and committed to advancing the party’s goals, particularly ahead of the next assembly elections.

Mann further stressed that Punjab’s progress will be showcased as a model of development across the country. The state government’s achievements are central to AAP’s election strategies as the party looks to retain its influence in Punjab.

Kejriwal’s Leadership and the AAP Strategy Meeting

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, convened the meeting at Kapurthala House, which included key AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab ministers, and MLAs. The meeting comes after AAP’s disappointing performance in the Delhi elections, where the party secured only 22 seats—down from 62 in the 2020 assembly elections.

The primary objective of the meeting was to assess the party’s performance, particularly in Delhi, and strategize for future growth and consolidation. According to AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, such meetings are held regularly to review party activities and make necessary adjustments in leadership and strategy. “Arvind Kejriwal is our national convenor, and these meetings are part of our regular process to discuss current affairs and prepare strategies for the future,” Kang explained.

Punjab: A Focus for AAP’s Future Plans

Punjab, where AAP currently governs, remains central to the party’s future electoral plans. Mann has expressed his commitment to presenting Punjab as a model state for development in the lead-up to the next assembly polls. Despite the rumors of internal friction, the party aims to project unity and growth in the region.

Rupinder Singh, a Punjab MLA, also added that the meeting was a routine affair, organized every two to three months, to ensure that all party members remain aligned with the national objectives.

AAP’s Continued Focus on Unity and Growth

As AAP gears up for future challenges, both within Punjab and beyond, Bhagwant Mann’s remarks suggest that the party is determined to present a united front despite the mounting rumors of dissent. With Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership and a focus on development in Punjab, AAP aims to reinforce its position as a significant political force in the region while addressing the challenges faced in Delhi.

