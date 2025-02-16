Home
Sunday, February 16, 2025
How Many People Died In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede?

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night left 18 people dead, including 14 women, according to an official statement by Delhi Police.

How Many People Died In The New Delhi Railway Station Stampede?


A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night left 18 people dead, including 14 women, according to an official statement by Delhi Police. The incident occurred around 10 PM, sending the station into chaos as passengers struggled to escape the overcrowding.

Chaos Unfolds on Overcrowded Platforms

Eyewitnesses reported that the stampede broke out on platforms 13 and 14 as a massive crowd gathered to board trains heading to Prayagraj. Due to train schedule changes and cancellations, the platform was overcrowded, leading to panic and uncontrolled movement of passengers.

“People started pushing and climbing over each other. The rush became unbearable, and many were crushed under the pressure,” said an eyewitness.

Rescue and Casualties

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with Delhi Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and medical teams rushing to the site. However, by the time authorities could control the situation, 18 people had lost their lives, and several others were injured. Many victims were women and elderly passengers who could not escape the stampede.

Government Response and Investigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy, stating, “Distressed by the incident at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Officials have assured that support and compensation will be provided to the victims’ families.

Safety Concerns and Growing Questions

The tragedy has raised concerns over passenger safety, crowd management, and railway security. Commuters and opposition leaders have criticized authorities for failing to manage the rush ahead of major travel seasons.

With thousands of passengers using New Delhi Railway Station daily, the incident has sparked urgent calls for better crowd control measures, improved infrastructure, and increased security personnel to prevent such disasters in the future.

