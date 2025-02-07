Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam Adani and serves as the Director at Adani Airports. He began his career in 2019 in the Group CFO’s office, where he focused on strategic finance, capital markets, risk management, and governance policies within the Adani Group.

Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, is tying the knot with Diva Jaimin Shah today in Ahmedabad. The couple, who got engaged on March 14, 2023, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, is set to have a low-key yet traditional wedding.

Venue and Ceremony Details

The wedding celebrations began on February 5, with pre-wedding rituals leading up to the main event today. The marriage ceremony is scheduled to commence at 2 PM and will follow traditional Jain and Gujarati customs at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

Gautam Adani has emphasized that his son’s wedding will be a private and culturally rich event, rather than a grand, celebrity-studded spectacle. This statement dismissed earlier rumors suggesting international stars like Taylor Swift might attend the celebrations.

Last month, after performing the Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Adani reiterated his commitment to keeping the event modest. He stated, “Our family follows a simple, working-class lifestyle. Jeet is also here to seek Ma Ganga’s blessings. The wedding will be a close-knit, traditional family affair.”

Speaking of the expenses, since it is a low-key affair, it is exactly not clear how much is Gautam Adani spending on his son’s wedding.

A Wedding With a Social Cause

Beyond being a celebration of love, Jeet and Diva’s wedding carries a deeper purpose. The couple has dedicated the occasion to supporting social causes, blending tradition with philanthropy.

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra collaborated with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom-made shawls for the couple.

This initiative, spearheaded by Jeet Adani, highlights his commitment to supporting people with disabilities. Additionally, FOD has handcrafted wedding essentials such as glassware, plates, and accessories for the ceremony.

The couple has also pledged to donate ₹10 lakh each annually to fund the weddings of 500 women with disabilities. As part of this initiative, Jeet recently met 21 newlywed Divyang (differently-abled) women and their husbands to mark the launch of this noble cause.

Who is Jeet Adani?

Jeet Adani is the younger son of Gautam Adani and serves as the Director at Adani Airports. He began his career in 2019 in the Group CFO’s office, where he focused on strategic finance, capital markets, risk management, and governance policies within the Adani Group.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jeet is also a trained pilot. Inspired by his mother, Priti Adani, he has been actively involved in philanthropic initiatives, following her legacy of transforming the Adani Foundation into a major social impact organization.

Who is Diva Jaimin Shah?

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of Jaimin Shah, a well-known diamond merchant and co-owner of C. Dinesh & Co. Private Limited. The company, recognized as a leading diamond manufacturing firm, has significant operations in Mumbai and Surat.

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah’s wedding is not just a union of two families but also a celebration with a meaningful cause. Rooted in tradition, the event reflects the couple’s values and commitment to philanthropy, making it a remarkable occasion.

