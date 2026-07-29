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Home > India News > How Much Maintenance Will Husband Now Pay After Bombay HC Reduced Wife and Son’s Monthly Allowance?

How Much Maintenance Will Husband Now Pay After Bombay HC Reduced Wife and Son’s Monthly Allowance?

The Bombay High Court reduced a man's monthly maintenance payment to his estranged wife and minor son from Rs 50,000 to Rs 25,000, saying that when both spouses are earning, they should share household expenses and the cost of their child's education. The court also accepted the husband's financial hardship after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bombay High Court cuts maintenance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 25,000. Photo: Official Website
Bombay High Court cuts maintenance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 25,000. Photo: Official Website

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 08:37 IST

The Bombay High Court has reduced the monthly maintenance a man has to pay to his estranged wife and minor son from Rs 50,000 to Rs 25,000. The court said that “equality cannot be claimed selectively,” which means if both spouses are earning then they should share household expenses and the cost of their child’s education. 

Why SC Reduced Monthly Allowance for Husband? 

The court noted that the husband was paying the EMIs for two homes, one in Andheri where his estranged wife and son live and another in Panvel while he now lives in Bihar. It also pointed out that the wife was not helping with the loan payments. 
The husband asked the High Court to reduce the maintenance saying that he had lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and was facing financial problems for a long time. He told the court that he had asked his wife to either move to Bihar with him and if she did not want that then shift to the Panvel flat so he could sell the Andheri property which would help with his financial burden. 
However, she refused both options which is putting a burden on the husband. In response, the High Court said the husband’s requests were reasonable. 

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Wife and Husband to Share Household and Child’s Expenses? 

“If the wife expects the luxury of staying at a premium location like Andheri without paying EMI or contributing to it from her own pocket, then it cannot be expected from the husband, who is already paying the entire EMI, not to plead the same as a reason to seek reduction in the maintenance amount,” the court observed.
“Equality cannot be claimed selectively and certainly not when both parties are earning. If lifestyle is to be maintained, then both parties must contribute,” it added.
The court said that if both parents want to give their child the best education, then both should contribute to those expenses. 
The court accepted the husband’s claim that his income had dropped after the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that many people faced similar financial setbacks during the period. 

Also Read: Who Was Nanak Ram Bhurji? Mulayam Singh Yadav Protege Dies After Falling From 7th Floor of MLA Residence 

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How Much Maintenance Will Husband Now Pay After Bombay HC Reduced Wife and Son’s Monthly Allowance?
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How Much Maintenance Will Husband Now Pay After Bombay HC Reduced Wife and Son’s Monthly Allowance?

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How Much Maintenance Will Husband Now Pay After Bombay HC Reduced Wife and Son’s Monthly Allowance?
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