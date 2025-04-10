Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • How Much Money Was Spent On Ajmal Kasab During His Confinement In Arthur Road Central Prison For Four Years?

How Much Money Was Spent On Ajmal Kasab During His Confinement In Arthur Road Central Prison For Four Years?

While several financial details were provided through the RTI response, the Maharashtra government withheld documents related to Kasab’s postmortem report and mercy petition.

How Much Money Was Spent On Ajmal Kasab During His Confinement In Arthur Road Central Prison For Four Years?

Ajmal Kasab


Court records and case files related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks (26/11) have been moved to Delhi, according to sources.

The documents were recently received by the office of District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav, who had previously directed that all trial court materials be relocated from Mumbai to Delhi in January.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had submitted an official request for the case files in connection with the extradition proceedings of Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect linked to the 26/11 conspiracy. These records are expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing legal processes.

Massive Government Spending Revealed on Ajmal Kasab’s Confinement

A recent RTI query filed by Anil Galgali, head of the Athak Seva Sangh, has shed light on the expenditure incurred by the state and central governments during the imprisonment of Ajmal Kasab, the lone captured terrorist from the 26/11 attacks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The total amount spent on his confinement at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Pune’s Yerwada Jail stood at a staggering ₹28.46 crore.

Detailed Breakdown of Expenses

According to Galgali’s findings:

Security arrangements cost approximately ₹15.05 crore

Construction of additional security infrastructure cost ₹52.5 crore

Food expenses totaled ₹43,417.67

Medicines amounted to ₹32,097

Clothing was recorded at ₹2,047

Funeral arrangements cost ₹9,573

On the day of execution, ₹33.75 was spent on food and ₹169 on clothing

RTI Applicant Seeks Additional Information on Postmortem, Mercy Plea

While several financial details were provided through the RTI response, the Maharashtra government withheld documents related to Kasab’s postmortem report and mercy petition.

Galgali has since filed a first appeal with the Deputy Secretary of the Home Department after being denied these key documents by the Under Secretary.

ALSO READ: Who Were The Pakistani Masterminds Behind 26/11 Mumbai Attacks-And Where Are They Now?

Filed under

26/11 Mumbai attacks Ajmal Kasab Tahawwur Rana

James Cameron

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?
newsx

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks
In the video, the girl is

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...
Apple

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...
Jiang Jiaru was kidnapped

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After...
Calling the extradition o

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition A ‘Big Day’, Says 26/11 Hero Tukaram Omble’s Brother, Demands Hanging
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8 Exam Outside Classroom

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s What That Means

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After 18 Years, Demands 7.8 Crore In Compensation

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After...

Entertainment

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide