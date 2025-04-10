How Much Money Was Spent On Ajmal Kasab During His Confinement In Arthur Road Central Prison For Four Years?

While several financial details were provided through the RTI response, the Maharashtra government withheld documents related to Kasab’s postmortem report and mercy petition.

Court records and case files related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks (26/11) have been moved to Delhi, according to sources.

The documents were recently received by the office of District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav, who had previously directed that all trial court materials be relocated from Mumbai to Delhi in January.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had submitted an official request for the case files in connection with the extradition proceedings of Tahawwur Rana, a key suspect linked to the 26/11 conspiracy. These records are expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing legal processes.

Massive Government Spending Revealed on Ajmal Kasab’s Confinement

A recent RTI query filed by Anil Galgali, head of the Athak Seva Sangh, has shed light on the expenditure incurred by the state and central governments during the imprisonment of Ajmal Kasab, the lone captured terrorist from the 26/11 attacks.

The total amount spent on his confinement at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Pune’s Yerwada Jail stood at a staggering ₹28.46 crore.

Detailed Breakdown of Expenses

According to Galgali’s findings:

Security arrangements cost approximately ₹15.05 crore

Construction of additional security infrastructure cost ₹52.5 crore

Food expenses totaled ₹43,417.67

Medicines amounted to ₹32,097

Clothing was recorded at ₹2,047

Funeral arrangements cost ₹9,573

On the day of execution, ₹33.75 was spent on food and ₹169 on clothing

RTI Applicant Seeks Additional Information on Postmortem, Mercy Plea

While several financial details were provided through the RTI response, the Maharashtra government withheld documents related to Kasab’s postmortem report and mercy petition.

Galgali has since filed a first appeal with the Deputy Secretary of the Home Department after being denied these key documents by the Under Secretary.