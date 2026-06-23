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Home > India News > How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue

How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue

The death of Ketan Agarwal, initially believed to be an accidental fall at Pune's Lohagad Fort, is now being investigated as an alleged murder plot. Police claim his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill him.

How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Pune Man’s Killers (Images: X)
How Bali Trip, Missing Passport, Hoodie Led Police to Pune Man’s Killers (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 21:11 IST

The death of Ketan Agarwal, a 26 year old businessman belonging to a highly reputed family, came to be viewed as an unfortunate accident in the beginning after he got down into a valley while exploring Lohagad Fort in Pune. With his wedding just a few days away, the focus remained more on his fiance, Siya Goyal, who had informed the police that Ketan Agarwal slipped because of an imbalance while clicking pictures.

It did not take long before doubts began to arise about the accidental nature of his death. Reports say that according to Pune Rural Police, there were certain anomalies found in the case which led to further investigation of the death of Ketan Agarwal.

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How Ketan Agarwal case shifted from accident theory to suspected murder plot

According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill who spoke at a press conference, this is how the police were able to discover the suspected conspiracy. After looking at the CCTV footage of the road that led to the Lohagad Fort, the police observed the presence of a young man following the couple’s car. This man was later identified as 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary.

As per reports, police thought that it was very strange for him to be there, especially that he was dressed in a hoodie even though the weather was hot. When looking at the CCTV footage in the area surrounding the fort, it was found that this man was seen in the spot where Ketan Agarwal was found dead.

Why investigators believe Ketan Agarwal was deliberately targeted

Reports say that, according to police, Siya Goyal eventually confessed to her role in the crime. Investigators believe the CCTV footage and the movements of the hooded man became crucial pieces of evidence that helped expose the alleged murder plan behind Ketan Agarwal’s death.

Police said the marriage between Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal had been arranged by their families and both had initially agreed to the alliance. Wedding preparations were reportedly underway on a large scale. Special flights had been arranged for guests and a venue had already been booked in Jaipur for the celebrations.

Relationship angle and repeated visits that shaped Ketan Agarwal investigation

As per reports, investigators further claim that Siya Goyal was involved in a relationship with another man and no longer wanted to go ahead with the marriage. According to police, she eventually decided to remove what she considered an obstacle to that relationship.

The investigation found that Siya and Ketan Agarwal first visited Lohagad Fort on May 31. Police believe that was when the alleged plan to make the death look like an accident may have been conceived. The couple returned to the fort on June 14 along with Chetan Chaudhary, but investigators said the alleged attempt to kill Ketan Agarwal did not succeed.

Police allege that the plan was finally carried out during another visit to the fort on June 18. Following the investigation, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested. Authorities said further investigation into the death of Ketan Agarwal is continuing.

Also Read: Pune Man’s Death Was No Accident, Say Police; Fiancee Might Have Pushed Him Into 400 Feet Deep Gorge   

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How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue

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How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue

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How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue
How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue
How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue
How Pune Police Solved Ketan Agarwal’s Lohagad Fort Death Mystery With One Suspicious CCTV Clue

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