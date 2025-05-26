Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
How Seriously Did India’s Operation Sindoor Damage Pakistan’s Murid Air Base? Fresh Satellite Images Reveal

A fresh satellite image taken on May 23 has revealed visible damage to Pakistan’s Murid Air Base, one of the targets of India’s Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike launched earlier this month.

A fresh satellite image taken on May 23 has revealed visible damage to Pakistan’s Murid Air Base, one of the targets of India’s Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike launched earlier this month.

The image was shared by Damien Symon, a well-known geo-intelligence researcher from The Intel Lab, who analysed the satellite visuals and confirmed structural damage to key infrastructure at the base.

“This report spotlights damage at Pakistan’s Murid Airbase – the Indian Air Force strike has caused structural damage to a Command & Control building, a section of the roof has collapsed as well, likely causing internal damage,” Symon wrote in a post on X.

What is Murid Air Base and why it matters

The Murid Air Base, located in Pakistan’s Punjab region, plays a strategic role in Pakistan’s air defense network. It serves as a major operational base for maintaining combat readiness near the Indian border. The base houses several advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones.

Among the drones reportedly stationed at Murid are:

  • Shahpar 1

  • Shahpar 2

  • Burraq

  • Falco

  • Bayraktar TB2S

  • Bayraktar Akinci

  • CH-4

  • Wing Loong 2

These drones are part of Pakistan’s surveillance and combat drone fleet and are crucial to its border operations and reconnaissance efforts.

Murid wasn’t the only target in Operation Sindoor

India’s Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7, targeted multiple air force installations and terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to official reports, the Indian Armed Forces struck facilities in:

  • Rafiqui

  • Murid

  • Nur Khan

  • Chunian

  • Sukkur

The operation came as a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. That attack is believed to have been carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups, prompting strong retaliation from India.

Cross-border clashes escalated after deadly Pahalgam attack

Following the terror strike in Pahalgam, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated rapidly. Both sides engaged in four days of intense cross-border strikes, exchanging artillery and drone attacks along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC).

Although both nations agreed to a ceasefire on May 12, the calm was short-lived. Within hours, Pakistan allegedly violated the agreement, triggering further skirmishes.

India’s military response, including Operation Sindoor, was designed to send a clear message: any attempt to destabilize the region using terrorism will be met with a swift and precise response.

High-tech warfare and geo-intelligence shape the new battlefield

What sets this operation apart is the use of satellite technology and precision air strikes, demonstrating a shift in how modern conflicts are being fought. The damage spotted via satellite at Murid Air Base showcases not only the Indian Air Force’s accuracy but also how open-source intelligence is playing a growing role in tracking conflict.

Experts like Damien Symon and platforms like The Intel Lab are helping the global community see the effects of military operations that would otherwise remain classified or hidden.

The Indian government hasn’t officially commented on Symon’s satellite analysis, but sources have acknowledged that the strike was part of a broader response to “eliminate key terror infrastructure” being protected by the Pakistani military.

Through Operation Sindoor, India is not just responding militarily—it’s also trying to highlight the link between Pakistani military infrastructure and terrorist operations, a point New Delhi has been stressing on international platforms for years.

