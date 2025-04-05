Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
For the first time, the island nation extended such an honour to a visiting foreign leader — a gesture that underscored the strengthening ties between India and Sri Lanka.

How Sri Lanka Gave An Unprecedented Welcome to India's PM Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand and historic welcome in Sri Lanka that set a new precedent. For the first time, the island nation extended such an honour to a visiting foreign leader — a gesture that underscored the strengthening ties between India and Sri Lanka.

A Landmark Ceremony at Independence Square

The ceremonial reception took place at Colombo’s iconic Independence Square. Prime Minister Modi was greeted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in an official welcome steeped in tradition and symbolism.

“A special welcome at Sri Lanka’s majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Disanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead,” the MEA posted on X.


The ceremony marked the formal beginning of PM Modi’s three-day visit, focused on regional cooperation and fast-tracking developmental collaborations.

Earlier, shortly after his arrival in Colombo on Friday, PM Modi was warmly received at his hotel by members of the Indian diaspora.

The welcoming event featured a vibrant cultural showcase, including a traditional puppet show, highlighting the deep cultural bonds between the two nations.

Strengthening Regional Partnerships

PM Modi’s arrival in Colombo came after his trip to Thailand, where he participated in the BIMSTEC Summit and held discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He also interacted with various regional leaders during the summit.

In a notable gesture, six senior ministers from Sri Lanka braved the rain to greet PM Modi at the airport — a rare sight. The welcoming delegation included Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath and Health and Mass Media Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.

“Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka,” PM Modi shared on X.

As part of his itinerary, the Prime Minister will travel to Anuradhapura, where he is set to inaugurate India-backed development projects. This marks his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

Meanwhile, Vyasa Kalyanasundaram of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre praised PM Modi’s contributions to elevating Yoga’s global profile. He called it a major milestone in the growing popularity of Yoga in Sri Lanka.

A Rare Honour for a Trusted Friend

In a gesture of deep respect and recognition, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake conferred the country’s highest civilian award for a foreign leader on Prime Minister Modi — the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana.

The honour, established in 2008, is reserved for heads of state or government who have demonstrated strong friendship and support toward Sri Lanka.

In a joint press statement, President Dissanayake said, “I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him (PM Narendra Modi) the highest Sri Lankan honour to a foreign head of state/head of government — Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana. This prestigious honour, which was introduced in 2008, is conferred upon heads of states and government for their friendship, and honourable Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour; that is what we firmly believe.”

This award adds a significant layer of symbolism to the visit, reinforcing the growing camaraderie and mutual respect between the two nations.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

 

