According to the Home Ministry, the May 7 drills are designed to test and enhance several layers of the country's civil defence strategy.

According to the Home Ministry, the May 7 drills are designed to test and enhance several layers of the country's civil defence strategy.

Amid tensions escalating between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people and injured many others, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a massive nationwide civil defence preparedness initiative. On May 7, civil defence mock drills will be conducted across 244 districts in India, with state governments, security forces, and disaster management teams participating in full-scale simulations aimed at boosting emergency response capabilities. Here is how several Indian states are preparing for the civil defence mock drills:

Why Are These Drills Happening Now?

The urgency of the drills stems from the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which targetted civilians—primarily tourists—and left the country in shock. The Centre has vowed that the perpetrators will face severe consequences and has begun boosting civilian preparedness as a parallel track to military readiness along the border.

“We are reviewing preparedness. Loopholes to be rectified have been identified,” a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member told news agency ANI after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in Delhi. Top officials from the Civil Defence, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other central agencies participated.

What Will the Drills Involve?

According to the Home Ministry, the May 7 drills are designed to test and enhance several layers of the country’s civil defence strategy. The activities include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Air raid siren tests

Crash blackout simulations

Evacuation and crowd management rehearsals

Training for students and civilians on taking shelter and protection protocols

Camouflaging of vital installations

Communication drills involving hotline and radio networks

The drills are intended to simulate war-like scenarios and hostile attacks, assessing the functionality of control rooms, firefighting units, shadow rooms and depot management, among other key emergency systems.

From J&K To Uttar Pradesh To Punjab To Maharashtra & Karnataka: How Indian States Are Preparing For The Civil Defence Mock Drills

Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow, air raid sirens were tested at the Police Lines, and civil defence teams practiced response techniques on Tuesday. Amarnath Mishra, Chief Warden of Civil Defence, told ANI, “We will clearly show what is to be done when there is a bomb threat. We are making the public aware—how can one take shelter in the open, and if you are in the house, what corner should you choose to take shelter?”

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar reportedly said, “Instructions were received from the Government of India regarding the mock drill of civil defence…this mock drill should be conducted in all the districts in collaboration with all our verticals—be it police, fire, civil administration or disaster department.”

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed that mock drills will be held in five cities—Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni. “The drills will include activities like warning sirens, crash blackout measures, camouflaging of vital installations and evacuation plans,” Yadav said, according to ANI.

Punjab

Mock drills are scheduled in 20 districts. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the importance of these exercises in a state that borders Pakistan, reportedly saying, “We have to protect our 500km border and citizens. Our Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh himself is monitoring all this and there will be no threat to loss of life and property.”

Maharashtra

Coastal regions will be the focus, as per Civil Defence Director Prabhat Kumar. “Tomorrow, we will do mock drills in the coastal areas. All the agencies under the collector will take part. We will assess the things and then will take action as to what we need to improve.”

Odisha

A review meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahoo emphasized strengthening local preparedness. Senior officials and district SPs joined the meeting virtually to ensure alignment with the MHA directives.

Delhi

Security has been ramped up in Connaught Place in New Delhi. The national capital’s civil defence teams are on alert, with Delhi CM stating, “Delhi is fully prepared for it… we are following everything directed by the central government.”

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools are training students to respond to attacks. “We inform the students how to save themselves in any adverse situation,” a school teacher told ANI.

Meanwhile, the BJP has urged its MPs, party workers and citizens to volunteer and participate in the mock drills as common citizens. Each MP will likely join exercises in their constituency to help build awareness and coordination, ANI reported, citing sources. “Every participant’s involvement would make a significant difference in the success of the exercise,” the BJP said in a social media statement.

Karnataka

Karnataka’s Civil Defence unit has confirmed it is still awaiting final instructions regarding the specific locations for the drills in the state. Dr PRS Chetan, Additional Chief Officer and Commanding Officer of the Quick Response Team, told ANI on Tuesday, “This morning, DGP and other senior officers attended the meeting of MHA…our senior officers are also conducting internal meetings. MHA has instructed them to conduct mock drills…currently, in Bengaluru, in 32 locations…instructions are awaited, and the locations of mock drills are awaited. The mock drills will be conducted in three major places, that is Bengaluru, Raichur and Karwar.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Abdul Aziz Ghazi? The Pakistani Cleric Who Says A War with India Wouldn’t Be Islamic