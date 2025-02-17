Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
How Strong Was Delhi NCR Earthquake? Here’s Why The National Capital Gets Frequent Tremors

Delhi's geographical location makes it naturally prone to earthquakes. The city lies in a high seismic zone, and any tremors in the Himalayan region or northern India are often felt across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

How Strong Was Delhi NCR Earthquake? Here’s Why The National Capital Gets Frequent Tremors

Delhi Earthquake


An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Delhi-NCR early in the morning, causing strong tremors that shook the region. People across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad rushed out of their homes as the ground shook, with large crowds gathering on the streets.

The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake through a post on X, stating: “Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 recorded on February 17, 2025, at 5:36 AM IST. Coordinates: 28.59°N, 77.16°E, Depth: 5 km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi.”

Why Delhi-NCR Experiences Frequent Earthquakes

Delhi’s geographical location makes it naturally prone to earthquakes. The city lies in a high seismic zone, and any tremors in the Himalayan region or northern India are often felt across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority classifies seismic activity in India into four zones: Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V, with Zone V being the most earthquake-prone. Delhi falls under Zone IV, making it highly susceptible to even low-intensity tremors, typically ranging from magnitude 3 to 4.

