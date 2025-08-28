How These Volunteers Cover A Long Distance To Help Reach The Olive Ridley Sea Turtles Reach The Sea?

“Be the change you want to see in the world”, this quote by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, one of they key freedom fighters speak volumes about how one needs to step forward to initiate changes they envision in the society. This quote rightly fits the bill for the volunteers at the Students’ Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) who have left no stone unturned to save one of the ocean’s oldest creatures — the Olive Ridley Sea turtle. The volunteers at this institution have been protecting these water creatures for the past 36 years. The SSTCN volunteers have to travel 14 kilometres along the coast every night during the nesting season. They then meticulously search for the turtle eggs and ensure that the turtle hatchlings reach the sea as reported in The Better India.

Why there is an urgent need to protect the Olive Ridley Sea Turtles?

The Olive Ridley Sea Turtle has been classified as vulnerable in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. These organisms are facing increasing threat from the human activities and hence their conservation is vital for the preservation of the marine ecological balance. These organisms are a significant part of the food web of the planet. Hence, there is an urgent need of the hour to eliminate the biggest threats to olive ridley turtles which include bycatch (the unwanted fish and other marine creatures trapped by commercial fishing nets during fishing for a different species) in fishing nets.

What are the other threats to the Olive Ridley Sea Turtles population?

Another threat to the Olive Ridley Sea Turtles include the poaching of eggs and meat. The habitat destruction of nesting beaches, and pollution from plastics and other debris are the other dangers to the Olive Ridley Sea Turtle population. Other factors that negatively impact the survival of the Olive Ridley Sea Turtles include the climate change that alters the sea temperatures and prey availability. The Olive Ridley Sea Turtles also face problems due to the disturbance from vessel traffic and coastal development.

Also read: 23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You