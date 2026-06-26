How to Activate Auto Earthquake Alerts on Android Phones: Supported Devices, Setup and How It Works

Earthquakes often hit without warning, but Android phones can give people a short heads up within a few seconds, through Google’s Earthquake Alerts System. This option is already featured on a few Android devices, and it can send a warning before the strong shaking starts in nearby areas. Here’s what to do to enable it, which phones really support it, and how the whole system works.

How to Activate Auto Earthquake Alerts on Android Phones

If you have an Android phone running Android 5.0 or later then you can enable earthquake alerts in just a few simple steps mentioned below:

Open Settings .

Tap Safety & Emergency (on some phones, go to Location > Advanced > Earthquake Alerts ).

Select Earthquake Alerts .

Turn on Earthquake Alerts .

Which Android Phones Support Earthquake Alerts?

This feature is available on most Android phones but only those that have Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or later with Google Play Services. Brands that support this feature are:

Samsung

Google Pixel

OnePlus

Xiaomi

Realme

Vivo

Oppo

Motorola

Nothing

How Does Google’s Earthquake Alert System Work?

Google’s Earthquake Alerts System uses the accelerometers in millions of Android phones to detect earthquake-like shaking. When phones in the same area detect similar vibrations then the whole system quickly estimates the epicentre’s location and the magnitude.

If the quake is strong enough, people nearby get an alert before the most intense shaking actually starts. And depending on how far someone is from the epicentre, they might end up with anywhere from a couple of seconds to almost a full minute of warning.

What Are the Limitations?

Even a few seconds of warning can help people go away from the dangerous areas, to stop driving, to leave elevators, or take a safe area but still there are limitations:



It cannot predict earthquakes before they begin.

Users close to the epicentre may receive little or no warning.

The feature requires location services and Google Play Services.

It may not be available in every country or region.

Internet or mobile connectivity can affect how quickly alerts are delivered.

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