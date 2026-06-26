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Home > India News > How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained

How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained

Indian Railways has introduced a dedicated Vande Bharat sleeper pet box facility, allowing passengers to travel with pets in secure enclosures instead of passenger coaches.

Vande Bharat pet booking (Image: AI-generated)
Vande Bharat pet booking (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 14:28 IST

Vande Bharat pet booking: Indian Railways has brought about ease of convenience for pet owners by introducing the pet box facility for Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The facility enables passengers to carry their pets in a secure enclosure while traveling rather than carrying them in the passenger compartments. As awareness about this facility increases, people who want to use it are becoming curious about the Vande Bharat pet booking procedure as well as other requirements for the same. However, unlike normal train booking, this facility cannot be done through the online website of Indian railways and entails formalities with the railway authorities before the journey.

The Vande Bharat pet booking facility aims at providing a safe and hygienic means of transport for pets like dogs.

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Understanding the Vande Bharat pet booking process and who is eligible to use the facility

Pet booking for the Vande Bharat express is done manually. The passengers need to make sure that they have their train ticket booked prior to going to the parcels or luggage office at the station from which the journey starts. They need to make sure that they do all the paperwork required with respect to their pets and then pay the relevant charges.

Railway authorities advise passengers to arrive well in advance, as verification and paperwork may take time. Several reports recommend reaching the station at least three hours before departure. The facility is available only to passengers with confirmed tickets. Those travelling on RAC or waitlisted tickets are generally not eligible for Vande Bharat pet booking.

Documents, charges and important rules under Vande Bharat pet booking

Passengers intending to make pet bookings through the Vande Bharat service must ensure that all documents are in place prior to their journey. These consist of a valid veterinary fitness certificate to prove the good health of the pet and its immunity from any disease, vaccination records, and travel details of the passenger along with the ticket.

The fee for transporting will be calculated based on the weight of the pet and reports reveal that the fee is levied as per railway luggage regulations at a rate of ₹30 per kg. The passengers are advised to verify the exact amount at the railway parcel office before embarking on the journey. Pets are not permitted to travel inside the passenger coaches but in the pet box only.

Vande Bharat pet booking aims to make train travel easier for pet owners

To ensure a hassle-free trip, passengers should carry food, water and familiar items for their pets, keep vaccination records ready and check the availability of the facility for their chosen route before travelling. They should also follow all railway instructions related to pet safety.

Vande Bharat pet booking marks a response to the increasing need for pet travel across India. Through the provision of pet boxes, Indian Railways strives to ensure that long distance travels are safe, organized, and comfortable for both the traveler and the pet without facing any travel woes.

Also Read: Why Vande Bharat Is Winning Back Rail Passengers: 5 Routes That Changed Train Travel Forever    

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How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained
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How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained

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How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained
How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained
How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained
How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Rules, Documents And Charges Explained

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