How Top Military Command Watched Operation Sindoor Unfold Live as India Responded to Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the early hours of May 7, as India launched a powerful military strike in response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the country’s top defence leadership watched everything unfold in real-time. Fresh images released by the Indian Army show the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three service chiefs monitoring Operation Sindoor from a high-security operations room in New Delhi.

The photos were published in the May edition of Baatcheet, the Army’s official monthly magazine, and provide a rare glimpse into the country’s strategic military response as it happened.

Inside the Operations Room

The images show CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and other top officers closely following the live feed of the operation. Multiple large screens lit up the room at South Block, the heart of India’s military command, showing real-time footage of the strikes.

General Chauhan, General Dwivedi, and Admiral Tripathi wore battle fatigues. Air Chief Marshal Singh was seen in his flying overalls. A timestamp on one of the images read “7 May 25, 0105 hours,” marking the moment just after the operation began.

The Indian strikes on nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) started at 1:04 am and were completed in just 23 minutes. Alongside the chiefs, the Army’s Vice Chief Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani and Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai were also present.

Operation Sindoor: A Powerful Message

This month’s edition of Baatcheet is fully dedicated to Operation Sindoor. It includes dramatic visuals from the April 22 terror strike, shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving the armed forces a free hand, highlights the precision strikes by the Indian Army and Air Force, and documents how India’s air defence played a key role in blocking Pakistani counterattacks.

The magazine also includes pictures of Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh — the men who designed the official logo for Operation Sindoor.

Four Days of Intense Strikes and Counterstrikes

Operation Sindoor didn’t just stop at one round of airstrikes. It kicked off four tense days of back-and-forth military action. India’s forces launched multiple strikes using drones, long-range artillery, and precision weapons. The clashes continued until both sides agreed to cease military action on May 10.

In those four days, Indian forces hit nine major terror camps and multiple military installations across Pakistan and PoK. At least 100 terrorists were reportedly killed during these operations.

The nine terror camps targeted with a mix of missiles and smart munitions included:

Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur

Markaz Taiba near Muridke

Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot

Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad

Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli

Barnala in Bhimber

Sarjal

According to the army, targets in Bahawalpur and Muridke were hit by the Indian Air Force, while the remaining camps were taken out by ground forces.

IAF Targets Deep Inside Pakistan

Apart from targeting terror camps, the Indian Air Force also hit military targets deep inside Pakistan. The IAF carried out strikes at 13 major locations, including:

Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari, and Malir Cantt in Karachi.

These strikes sent a strong signal about India’s military capabilities and its readiness to respond with force when provoked.

Pakistan’s Counterattack and India’s Defence

In retaliation, Pakistan launched aerial attacks using drones and missiles late on the night of May 7 into May 8. Several Indian towns and cities were targeted, including:

Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Phalodi, Suratgarh, Uttarlai, Nal, and Bhuj

However, India’s air defence system successfully intercepted and neutralized these incoming threats, preventing damage to key infrastructure and civilian areas.

Operation Sindoor has been described by military analysts as a turning point in India’s counterterrorism approach. The scale, speed, and coordination of the operation highlighted the country’s advanced military capabilities and a clear shift in strategy — from restraint to retaliation.