How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

In a significant crackdown on digital radicalisation and cross-border espionage, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh arrested a 45-year-old man from Varanasi for allegedly spying for Pakistan and spreading extremist propaganda.

The man, identified as Tufail Alam, was reportedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, and actively promoting radical Islamist content on various WhatsApp groups.

Caught After Days of Surveillance

Tufail, a resident of the Doshipura area in Varanasi, was arrested following a detailed surveillance operation by ATS officials. Authorities say he was not only spying for Pakistan but also involved in spreading messages that aimed to disturb communal harmony in India.

The investigation revealed that he was a part of several WhatsApp groups that were created and managed by ISI handlers across the border. These groups were allegedly used to incite hatred, spread extremist views, and identify people in India who could be influenced or recruited for anti-national activities.

Dangerous Propaganda on a Large Scale

According to the ATS, Tufail was sending out messages that referred to “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, an extremist ideology that imagines a holy war to conquer India. He also circulated provocative posts about the Babri Masjid demolition and demanded the imposition of Sharia law in the country.

Officials said he wasn’t just casually forwarding these messages—he was actively involved in pushing these ideas to hundreds of people. In fact, he reportedly had over 600 contacts on WhatsApp to whom he sent this content on a regular basis.

“Tufail was sending Indian intelligence to Pakistan. The accused youth also used to share provocative messages like ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, taking revenge of Babri Masjid and implementing Sharia law in India in these groups,” an official said.

Shared Sensitive Photos of Key Indian Locations

One of the most concerning parts of the case is that Tufail had shared pictures of several high-security and religiously sensitive locations. These included images of Namo Ghat, Rajghat, Varanasi railway station, Gyanvapi mosque, and even Delhi’s Red Fort.

Investigators believe these photos may have been used by handlers across the border to plan potential attacks or stir unrest in specific regions.

Linked to Extremist Pakistani Clerics

In addition to these activities, Tufail also shared videos of banned Pakistani cleric Maulana Shah Rizvi, who is known for his extremist views and association with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik group. This connection, authorities say, further highlights how deeply Tufail was aligned with radical ideologies coming from Pakistan.

Police officers involved in the case said that Tufail was not just a passive member of these groups—he was playing an active role in spreading dangerous ideas and encouraging others to join such movements.

Charged Under Official Secrets Act and IPC

Following his arrest, Tufail has been booked under the Official Secrets Act, along with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to national security, sedition, and spreading communal disharmony.

Authorities have seized his mobile phone and other digital devices, which are now being examined for more evidence and potential links to other people involved in similar activities.

Wider Network Under Investigation

Officials believe that Tufail may be part of a larger network of individuals in India who are working in coordination with Pakistan’s ISI to radicalise youth, spread misinformation, and share sensitive data.

The ATS is continuing its investigation to track down anyone else who may have been in touch with him or part of the same online groups.

Tufail’s arrest once again highlights how social media and messaging platforms are being used by hostile foreign agencies to reach into Indian communities and spread radical ideologies.