How WhatsApp Texts Led To The Killer Wife, Chilling Details Emerge In Merchant Navy Officer’s Brutal Murder In Meerut

New disturbing details have surfaced in the shocking murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, who was allegedly killed by his wife Muskaan and her lover Sahil in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Days after his disappearance, Saurabh’s sister Chinki received WhatsApp messages from his number, inquiring if she would be in Meerut for Holi.

Wife and Lover Allegedly Killed and Buried Him in Cement

Saurabh, who had arrived home on March 4, went missing soon after. Police investigations revealed that Muskaan and Sahil murdered him, chopped his body into multiple pieces, and buried it in a plastic drum filled with cement.

Despite his disappearance, Saurabh’s family continued to receive WhatsApp messages from his number. On March 6, his sister was messaged about Holi plans, and later, she received another text stating that Saurabh was away and would return after the festival.

However, the family’s repeated calls to him remained unanswered.

Murder Exposed After Foul Smell Led to Suspicion

Concerned about his whereabouts, Saurabh’s family filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation. As neighbors noticed a foul smell coming from the house, suspicions grew stronger. When questioned, Muskaan and Sahil’s extramarital affair and the brutal murder were uncovered.

Before his tragic death, Saurabh had returned from London on February 24 to celebrate his six-year-old daughter’s birthday. Due to conflicts with his family, he had been staying in a rented house with Muskaan.

Initially, he was seen dropping his daughter off at school, but after a few days, neighbors grew concerned about his sudden disappearance. When asked, Muskaan falsely claimed that he had gone on a short trip to the hills.

However, it was later revealed that she and Sahil had brutally stabbed him, chopped his body into 15 pieces, and concealed it in cement.

Accused Confess to Murder During Police Interrogation

According to ASP Ayush Vikram Singh, the crime came to light after receiving information about Saurabh’s disappearance and the foul odor in the house.

During interrogation, Sahil admitted to the murder, revealing that on March 4, he and Muskaan stabbed Saurabh to death, dismembered his body, placed it in a drum, and sealed it with cement.

The police have since recovered the remains, sent them for post-mortem, and arrested both Muskaan and Sahil. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.