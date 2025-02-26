Home
  HOME»
  India»
  • How Will Donald Trump’s New Gold Card Affect Indians? Here Are Other Alternatives

How Will Donald Trump’s New Gold Card Affect Indians? Here Are Other Alternatives

The Gold Card visa signals a major shift in US immigration policy, focusing on attracting high-net-worth individuals. As Trump considers stricter H-1B regulations, the immigration landscape is expected to become more competitive, particularly for Indian professionals.

How Will Donald Trump’s New Gold Card Affect Indians? Here Are Other Alternatives

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump has announced a new immigration initiative known as the ‘Gold Card’ visa, designed as a high-end alternative to the traditional Green Card.

The program promises a fast-track path to American citizenship for foreign investors willing to make a $5 million investment. This proposal aims to replace the existing EB-5 investor visa program.

‘Green Card Privileges Plus’

According to Trump, the Gold Card will offer “green card privileges plus”, granting holders all the benefits of permanent residency along with a pathway to US citizenship.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “We are going to be selling a Gold Card… wealthy people would be coming into our country by buying this card.” He also mentioned that more details about the scheme would be disclosed in the coming weeks.

Replacing the EB-5 Investor Visa Program

The Gold Card is intended to replace the EB-5 investor visa program, which was introduced in 1990 to stimulate the US economy through foreign investments that create jobs.

The current EB-5 program requires a minimum investment of $1,050,000 or $800,000 in economically distressed areas, along with the creation of at least ten jobs. However, the program has been criticized for fraud and misuse, leading to the proposed overhaul.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has backed the initiative, stating that the Gold Card will eliminate the EB-5 program, which he described as riddled with “nonsense, make-believe, and fraud.”

Unlike the EB-5, the Gold Card will involve direct payments to the US government, potentially generating billions in revenue. Trump speculated that selling 10 million Gold Cards could significantly reduce the national deficit.

Impact on Indian Nationals

The Gold Card visa presents a new, faster, but more expensive route to US citizenship, impacting Indian nationals currently pursuing pathways like the H-1B and EB-5 visas. With its $5 million investment requirement, this visa targets only the wealthiest individuals, setting a much higher financial bar compared to the EB-5’s $800,000 requirement.

The Gold Card visa is open to Indian nationals currently on H-1B, EB-2, or EB-3 visas, provided they meet the $5 million investment criterion. This new pathway bypasses the need for job sponsorship or business investment obligations, directly leading to US citizenship.

Alternative US Immigration Options for Indian Nationals

Due to the high cost of the Gold Card visa, many Indian applicants may seek alternative US immigration pathways, including:

EB-5 Investor Visa: Requires a minimum investment of $800,000 in targeted employment areas. It offers a relatively faster route to a green card within 3-5 years, although demand could increase if the Gold Card replaces the EB-5.

O-1 Visa: Designed for individuals with extraordinary abilities in fields such as technology, research, arts, or business. It also allows a transition to an EB-1 green card, which has shorter wait times.

L-1 Visa: Ideal for business owners and executives, this visa facilitates intra-company transfers and can lead to a green card.
EB-2 and EB-3 Employment-Based Green Cards: Common among Indian tech professionals on H-1B visas, but these categories face long wait times due to country-specific backlogs.

Future of US Immigration Policies

The Gold Card visa signals a major shift in US immigration policy, focusing on attracting high-net-worth individuals. As Trump considers stricter H-1B regulations, the immigration landscape is expected to become more competitive, particularly for Indian professionals.

The Gold Card visa could reshape US immigration by offering a premium citizenship pathway targeted at the ultra-wealthy. However, its high cost may limit accessibility, prompting Indian nationals to explore other US visa options.

The upcoming detailed announcement will clarify the program’s specifics and its potential impact on existing visa categories.

