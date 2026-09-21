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Home > India News > How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt

How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt

The Court also suggested setting up electric vehicle charging points within the Supreme Court premises. (AI Image)
The Court also suggested setting up electric vehicle charging points within the Supreme Court premises. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 11:37 IST

The Supreme Court has stressed the need for adequate charging infrastructure to promote electric vehicles in the country.

The Court also suggested setting up electric vehicle charging points within the Supreme Court premises.

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A bench of Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe made the observations while hearing a case related to the allotment of land by the Maharashtra Industrial Deavelopment Corporation (MIDC).

During the hearing, the issue of land allocation for EV charging facilities came up before the Court.

Justice Narasimha observed that electric vehicles cannot grow if there are not enough charging stations.

The Court noted that many people are hesitant to buy electric cars because of the lack of charging facilities at places where they live or travel.

Justice Narasimha shared that when he advised someone to buy an electric car, the person responded that although EVs are good, there was no clarity about where the vehicle could be charged.

The Court said that merely encouraging people to buy electric vehicles will not be enough.

Adequate supporting infrastructure, particularly charging points, is also necessary for the transition from fuel-based vehicles to electric vehicles.

Justice Narasimha also suggested that charging facilities should be made available at the Supreme Court.

He said that if a person parks an electric car at the Supreme Court, the vehicle could be charged while the matter is being heard.

Advocate Amit Dwivedi, Advocate-on-record, SC, said the Court’s observation was important as EV charging facilities are now required at different locations.

He said that unless charging points are available widely, people may hesitate to switch to electric vehicles and the EV model may not grow as expected in India.

The Court was also hearing a dispute involving a petitioner who sought a portion of land adjoining his existing industrial unit for expansion.

The Court observed that the allocation of land for EV facilities was being considered under a policy and was not an arbitrary decision.

The Court suggested that the petitioner engage with the concerned authorities to explore the possibility of allotting other available land to address his concerns regarding access and expansion of his industrial unit.

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How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt

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How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt

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How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt

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How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt
How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt
How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt
How Will EVs Grow If No Adequate Charging Stations? Supreme Court’s Big Question to Govt
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