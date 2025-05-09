“How’s the Josh?”: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Visits Soldiers Near LoC in Uri and Baramulla

In a powerful display of solidarity with India’s armed forces, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, visited the forward areas in Uri and Baramulla on Friday.

In a powerful display of solidarity with India’s armed forces, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, visited the forward areas in Uri and Baramulla on Friday. During his visit, he met and interacted with soldiers stationed close to the Line of Control (LoC), boosting their morale and commending their dedication to the nation.

“How is the Josh?” Echoes Across the Hills

As he stood among the troops, LG Sinha asked a spirited question: “How is the Josh?”

The response from the soldiers was immediate and thunderous: “High, Saheb!” The moment captured the energy and readiness of the armed forces, who continue to stay vigilant along the sensitive border region.

Soldiers’ Sole Mission: Defend the Nation

The Lieutenant Governor told the troops that the country stands united behind them, and their mission is clear.

“Our Soldiers have just one dream and one resolve—Destroy the enemy and its capability to attack Bharat and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

He added, “I am seeing determination in your eyes and I want to tell the people across the country that they are in safe hands. Entire nation is drawing inspiration from your valour. May prabhu Shri Ram give you the strength to decimate the enemy.”

Strong Message to Terrorists: “We Will Hunt You Down”

Addressing the ongoing tension following the Pahalgam terror attack, LG Sinha made it clear that India would not stay silent in the face of violence.

“The nation under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has vowed to neutralize terrorists and my message is clear—if you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down,” he said.

He assured the public that peace and safety in Jammu and Kashmir remain top priorities. “I want to tell the people of Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir that peace is foundation of prosperity and our men in uniform will ensure that Jammu Kashmir and Bharat is peaceful and prosperous.”

Remembering the Sacrifices of India’s Bravehearts

The Lieutenant Governor spoke with pride about the Indian Armed Forces and the sacrifices they have made over the years.

“The nation has always been proud of the armed forces and whenever country faced any crisis, our soldiers have boosted the pride of Mother India by making the supreme sacrifice. Your history is full of valour and courage. India always advocated for peace,” he said.

“Operation Sindoor” Was a Necessary Response

Referring to India’s military action earlier this week, LG Sinha explained the significance of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps across the border in response to the brutal April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

“After brutal massacre of our citizens at Pahalgam, the main objective was to destroy the terrorist hideouts. ‘Operation Sindoor’ avenged Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror factories inside Pakistan. But, the enemy is targeting our military establishment and our citizens. We are giving them a befitting reply,” he said.

A Promise of Peace—and Strength

As the visit came to a close, LG Sinha reminded the troops that their courage gives India the strength to live in peace.

“Due to courage and determination of our soldiers, Jammu Kashmir and the country sleeps peacefully. If someone tries to disturb our peace again and again then they will be taught such a lesson that their next 10 generations will remember it,” he said.

He added a heartfelt message of gratitude and faith: “The entire 140 crore Indians are standing strong with our soldiers. I pray to God to give you strength so that you can once again write the saga of India’s bravery.”