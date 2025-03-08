Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
HPBOSE Cancels Class 12 English Exam Amid Paper Leak Claims

In a surprising turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the cancellation of the Class 12 English examination for the March 2025 session.

HPBOSE Cancels Class 12 English Exam Amid Paper Leak Claims

HPBOSE Class 12 Paper Leak


In a surprising turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the cancellation of the Class 12 English examination for the March 2025 session.

The decision comes after reports surfaced regarding a paper leak at the Government Senior Secondary School in Chowari, District Chamba. Officials confirmed that the examination was disrupted due to an error by school faculty, who mistakenly opened the Class 12 English question paper instead of the Class 10 paper.

Premature Unsealing of the Exam Paper

The Class 12 English examination was originally scheduled for March 8, while the Class 10 English paper was set for March 7. However, the incident occurred on March 7 when the faculty at the school inadvertently opened the Class 12 English question paper ahead of time, violating the prescribed schedule.

On the same day, the Board received an anonymous tip-off, claiming that the Class 12 English paper had been prematurely unsealed before the scheduled date and time. This led to an immediate investigation by the Board, which confirmed the allegation with the help of video footage obtained from the “Exam Mitra App”—a newly introduced system designed to monitor examinations more efficiently.

Board’s Response And Action

After verifying the irregularity, HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma issued an official statement declaring the cancellation of the Class 12 English examination statewide.

The cancellation was enforced under Section 2.1.2 of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Examination Regulations, 1993 (amended up to July 2017). The Board clarified that a new date for the examination would be announced in the future.

Students who were set to appear for the cancelled exam have been advised to check for updates on the official HPBOSE website or through their respective schools. The authorities have assured that necessary steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, ensuring the integrity of the examination process.

