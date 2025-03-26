‘Hubs Of Violence’: Kerala Colleges Witness Surge In Campus Violence, Drug Abuse Claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Newly appointed BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating safety conditions for students in Kerala's colleges and universities.

Newly appointed BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating safety conditions for students in Kerala’s colleges and universities. He expressed deep regret over rising incidents of campus violence and drug abuse, which he believes are jeopardizing the future of young students in the state.

Speaking in an interview, Chandrasekhar addressed the tragic case of Chaithanya Kumari, a medical student who was allegedly harassed by her hostel warden. After spending three months in a coma, she succumbed to her injuries, highlighting what he described as a systemic failure to protect students.

“At a time when the world is investing in its youth, Kerala’s educational institutions have turned into centers of violence and substance abuse. Instead of fostering talent and innovation, these institutions are becoming places where young futures are cut short,” he lamented.

Parents Losing Confidence in Kerala’s Education System

The BJP leader pointed out a worrying trend—a decline in student enrollment in Kerala’s colleges. He claimed that 30 to 40 percent of undergraduate seats remain vacant, as parents opt to send their children out of state for higher education and job opportunities.

“A state that once boasted of 100% literacy is now struggling with unsafe campuses and political indifference. Parents no longer trust the system, and students are being forced to either leave or endure a toxic environment,” Chandrasekhar stated.

Ragging-Related Deaths and Student Suicides

Referring to another heartbreaking case, Chandrasekhar recalled the death of a 23-year-old dental student, Sidharthan, from the Government Veterinary College in Pookode. The student was allegedly subjected to severe ragging, which ultimately led to his tragic passing.

“It is devastating that a father who lost his son now has to fight for justice instead of seeing his child build a successful future,” he remarked.

BJP’s Vision for Kerala’s Future

On the political front, Chandrasekhar expressed confidence in the BJP’s growing influence in Kerala, despite historically struggling in the state. He highlighted the party’s improved vote share in recent elections, pointing to nearly 20% of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, up from previous years.

“Kerala has endured 70 years of stagnation. The BJP is not just an alternative but a necessity for real development,” he asserted, emphasizing his party’s commitment to addressing youth concerns, education, and safety in the state.