Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census

In a parliamentary session, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav reiterated the long-standing demand for a caste census, emphasizing its importance in strengthening the reservation system and ensuring social justice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census


In a parliamentary session, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav reiterated the long-standing demand for a caste census, emphasizing its importance in strengthening the reservation system and ensuring social justice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Akhilesh Yadav On Caste Census

“Our demand for a caste census is not new. Many leaders across North India and the country have contributed to this movement, and we are carrying it forward today,” Yadav stated. He highlighted that the rights granted under the Constitution, framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, including the provision of reservation, must be reinforced through a caste-based census.

We Stand With You: Akhilesh Yadav To Congress

Yadav pointed out the shifting stance of the Congress party on the issue, stating, “Congress was not always in favor of the caste census. Had they supported it earlier, we wouldn’t have to stand here today demanding it. But now, even Congress supports the caste census, and I want to tell my colleagues in Congress that we stand with you on this issue. In fact, we will walk ahead of you and support you in this fight. No one can stop the caste census now.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, Yadav remarked, “It seems that no matter how much PM Modi tries to explain, they just don’t understand. The Prime Minister is the most knowledgeable about social media.”

In a cryptic reference to the BJP’s governance model, Yadav added, “One engine didn’t even acknowledge the other engine. If you don’t remember, go and check.” His remark appeared to be aimed at the “double-engine government” narrative often used by the BJP to describe its governance model at both the state and central levels.

With his firm stance, Yadav made it clear that the demand for a caste census is now unstoppable, marking a significant moment in the ongoing political discourse around social justice and representation in India.

Also Read: Came To Earn Merit, But Left Carrying The Bodies Of Their Loved Ones’: Akhilesh Yadav On Maha Kumbh

Filed under

Akhilesh Yadav caste census lok sabha

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vivo, Xiamo, Realme Set For Big Smartphone Launches in February; Which One Should You Buy?

Vivo, Xiamo, Realme Set For Big Smartphone Launches in February; Which One Should You Buy?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

Delhi Elections 2025: How Accurate Were The Exit Polls In Past Elections?

Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

Is The Centre Offering Manmohan Singh’s Memorial Next To Pranab Mukherjee’s?

Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

Will Delhi Metro, Liquor Shop Be Opened On Delhi Election Day? Here’s A Full List

Hot Tub: iPhone Gets First Native Porn App—What You Need To Know And Who Can Actually Use It?

Hot Tub: iPhone Gets First Native Porn App—What You Need To Know And Who Can...

Entertainment

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox