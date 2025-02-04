‘Hum Aaapke Saath Hain’: Akhilesh Yadav Supports Congress On Caste Census

In a parliamentary session, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav reiterated the long-standing demand for a caste census, emphasizing its importance in strengthening the reservation system and ensuring social justice.

In a parliamentary session, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav reiterated the long-standing demand for a caste census, emphasizing its importance in strengthening the reservation system and ensuring social justice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Akhilesh Yadav On Caste Census

“Our demand for a caste census is not new. Many leaders across North India and the country have contributed to this movement, and we are carrying it forward today,” Yadav stated. He highlighted that the rights granted under the Constitution, framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, including the provision of reservation, must be reinforced through a caste-based census.

We Stand With You: Akhilesh Yadav To Congress

Yadav pointed out the shifting stance of the Congress party on the issue, stating, “Congress was not always in favor of the caste census. Had they supported it earlier, we wouldn’t have to stand here today demanding it. But now, even Congress supports the caste census, and I want to tell my colleagues in Congress that we stand with you on this issue. In fact, we will walk ahead of you and support you in this fight. No one can stop the caste census now.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“When Economic Liberalization happened in 1991, Congress failed to focus on Economy….. we would have been far ahead of China” Akhilesh Yadav aaj Congress ki dhoti khol raha hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/FNahj6MUZp — BALA (@erbmjha) February 4, 2025

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, Yadav remarked, “It seems that no matter how much PM Modi tries to explain, they just don’t understand. The Prime Minister is the most knowledgeable about social media.”

In a cryptic reference to the BJP’s governance model, Yadav added, “One engine didn’t even acknowledge the other engine. If you don’t remember, go and check.” His remark appeared to be aimed at the “double-engine government” narrative often used by the BJP to describe its governance model at both the state and central levels.

With his firm stance, Yadav made it clear that the demand for a caste census is now unstoppable, marking a significant moment in the ongoing political discourse around social justice and representation in India.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says “When it was known that some people had lost their lives, their bodies were lying in the mortuary and in the hospital, then the govt filled their government helicopter with flowers and showered flower petals. What kind of… pic.twitter.com/vI2kbLsO6p — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

Also Read: Came To Earn Merit, But Left Carrying The Bodies Of Their Loved Ones’: Akhilesh Yadav On Maha Kumbh